Royal Enfield is testing the second-generation prototype of its Himalayan Electric bike. Testing is being conducted in Ladakh, with various improvements being implemented.

Royal Enfield's Himalayan motorcycle continues to hold a prominent position among adventure and touring enthusiasts in India. The brand is currently developing two new versions to further enhance its touring bike lineup.

Second Prototype Released

The second-generation prototype of the Himalayan Electric (HIM-E 2.0) was released in November 2024. Under the direct supervision of the company's CEO, B. Govindarajan, this bike is being tested on the country's challenging terrains, particularly in places like Khardung La.

Test Images Released from Ladakh

Recently released photos show the Himalayan Electric test model being tested in Ladakh. Key components in this model are made of aluminum. This includes the mainframe, subframe, swingarm, battery case, heel pads, and luggage mounts.

Special Design Features

The Himalayan's signature high windscreen, faux fuel tank design, and single-piece seat are also present in this electric test model. The bike is equipped with LED headlights, taillights, and turn signals throughout. Additionally, it features a 7-inch display screen.

High-Quality Suspension System

A USD telescopic fork at the front and an Ohlins monoshock at the rear are provided. Both are fully adjustable. Single disc brakes are included at the front and rear. This test model uses premium Bridgestone Battlax ADVX tires with spoked platinum wheels.

HIM-E in Testing Phase

The Himalayan Electric is undergoing various stages of testing. Improvements in technology and riding experience are ongoing. Several prototypes will be produced to meet the needs of riders.

Official Launch - When?

Royal Enfield has plans to release the fully finished production version in a few years. The HIM-E bike is expected to play a key role in future travel that encompasses both touring and environmental conservation.