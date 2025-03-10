Ola S1 to Honda QC1: 5 Best Budget-Friendly electric scooters with long battery life

If you're struggling with rising petrol prices and want to buy a good range electric scooter for under ₹1 lakh, this article is just for you. 

article_image1
Updated: Mar 10, 2025, 12:02 PM IST

The popularity of electric vehicles is increasing rapidly in India, with electric scooters being the most sold. Due to reasons like rising petrol prices and campaigns to save the environment, people have started giving more importance to electric scooters. If you are also thinking of buying a new electric scooter that gets a good range on a full charge, this article is just for you. Today we are going to tell you about 5 such electric scooters in March 2025, which are available in the price range of up to ₹1 lakh with high speed and bumper single charge, after knowing about them, you will want to buy them.

You can find good electric scooters from companies like Ola Electric and Hero Vida to Honda, Ampere, Bighaus and Okaya and many more in the price range of ₹. These have a powerful battery with a good power electric motor and their single charge range is from 100 kilometers to 150 kilometers. In terms of appearance and features and safety, these electric scooters can live up to your expectations and the best part is that these scooters will save thousands of rupees in petrol expenses every month and are also good for the environment. So, without delay, let us tell you about 5 budget electric scooters with good range.

budget 2025
article_image2

Best Electric Scooter

1. Ola S1

Model: S1
Top Speed: 101 kmph
Battery Range: 108 km on a charge
Ex-showroom Price: ₹74,999

Model: S1
Top Speed: 115 kmph
Battery Range: 176 kilometers per charge
Ex-showroom Price: ₹92,999


article_image3

Electric scooter suitable for long journeys

2. Hero Vida V2
Model: Vida V2 Lite
Top Speed: 69 kmph
Battery Range: 94 km on a charge
Ex-showroom Price: ₹85,000

Model- Vida V2 Plus
Top Speed: 85 kmph
Battery Range: 143 km on a charge
Ex-showroom Price: ₹97,800

This scooter with good speed, great looks and strong battery life is perfect for daily use.

article_image4

EV Scooter at Budget Price

3. Honda QC1
Model- QC1 STD
Top Speed: 50 kmph
Battery Range: 80 km on a charge
Ex-showroom Price: ₹90,000

If you want a strong and durable scooter, this will be a good choice.

article_image5

Budget Scooters

4. Ampere Magnus EX
Model- Magnus EX STD
Top Speed: 50 kmph
Single Charge Battery Range: 100 km on a single charge
Ex-showroom Price: ₹67,999

This is a very affordable electric scooter and its range is also good.

article_image6

Low Price EV Scooters

5. BGauss C12i
Model- C12i Ex
Top Speed: 60 kmph
Battery Range: 85 km on a charge
Ex-showroom Price: ₹99,990
If you like both style and performance, this is a good way to go.

