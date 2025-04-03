user
Kinetic e-Luna electric moped: 200km range and smart features revealed

Electric vehicles are currently in high demand. Initially limited to scooters, electric variants have gradually expanded to bikes. Now, mopeds used for goods transportation are also coming in electric versions. In this context, a new Luna is coming to the market.

article_image1
Gargi Chaudhry
Apr 3, 2025

Leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer Kinetic Green is preparing to launch a new electric Luna in the market. They are bringing an updated version of the electric moped already launched in the market. The company is already registering the design patent for this latest moped version. It will be very useful for those who use scooters for transporting goods in rural areas.

article_image2

The company says that the new Kinetic e-Luna design patent will come with an internal combustion engine. This electric Luna will offer features like a square headlamp and a small tab-like fully digital instrument cluster. It will provide empty space in front of the legs, similar to XL vehicles. Significant changes are visible in the latest design compared to the Luna that came from this company before.

Also Read | Summer driving alert: 5 ways to stop tyres from bursting in extreme heat


article_image3

Especially the new storage box in the middle of the rider seat and handlebar. This box helps in increasing storage capacity or can be used to install an additional battery pack. It is expected that this will increase the overall riding range of this electric moped. Meanwhile, the currently available Luna offers a 2 kWh battery pack.

Once charged, it can go non-stop for 110 km. The top speed of the currently available Luna is 50 kilometers per hour. It takes about 4 hours to fully charge it. However, it is known that the range will increase significantly with the additional battery being brought in the new model that will be launched in the market soon. It is estimated that it can go up to 200 kilometers on a single full charge.  

Also Read | From SUVs to EVs: Top 5 upcoming car launches in April 2025

article_image4

Meanwhile, there is no clarity on how the battery will be given in this new e-Luna. It remains to be seen whether a fixed battery will be given or a detachable battery will be given. The company has not yet made any official announcement regarding the launch of this new Luna. However, it is known that this EV is likely to be launched in the market by the end of this year.

