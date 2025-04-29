Ola Electric rolls out festive discounts for Akshaya Tritiya — Check offers
Ola Electric is offering attractive discounts on its scooters for Akshaya Tritiya. The offer includes significant price reductions on both Gen 2 and Gen 3 models of the Ola S1. This article details the offer's specifics and duration.
| Published : Apr 29 2025, 05:41 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
15
Ola Electric announces a special sale for Akshaya Tritiya with substantial discounts on Ola S1 scooters. The sale, which has already begun, will end on May 30th.
25
Discounted prices: Ola Gen2 S1 X 2kWh - Rs. 67,499; 3kWh - Rs. 83,999; 4kWh - Rs. 90,999; S1 Pro - Rs. 1,11,999.
35
Gen3 S1 X prices: 2kWh - Rs. 73,999; 3kWh - Rs. 92,999; 4kWh - Rs. 1,04,999. S1 X+ 4kWh - Rs. 1,09,999.
45
Flagship S1 Pro+ 4kWh - Rs. 1,48,999; 5.3kWh - Rs. 1,88,200. S1 Pro 3kWh - Rs. 1,12,999; 4kWh - Rs. 1,29,999.
55
Ola launches Hyper Delivery, offering same-day registration and delivery, starting in Bangalore and expanding nationwide.
Top Stories