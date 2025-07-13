Image Credit : Odysse Electric Vehicles

Powered by a 250W motor and a top speed of 25 kmph, the Racer Neo meets low-speed electric vehicle regulations. This means you don't need a driver's license or registration to ride it - perfect for teenagers and first-time riders.

Speaking on the launch, Nemin Vora, CEO of Odysse Electric, said, “The Racer Neo is a thoughtfully upgraded version of our trusted Racer model. We've enhanced its design to elevate the riding experience while keeping affordability central, and added smart functional elements. This reflects our aim to make electric mobility more inclusive and practical across India."