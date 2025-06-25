Image Credit : Google

Bajaj Chetak: Differences in Battery, Range, and Charging Time

The 35 Series 3.5kWh battery pack can power up to 153 km

Like its nomenclature – 3001 and 35 Series – the Chetak lineup is also split into two battery configurations. The smallest of them is the 3001 variant, which has a 3kWh battery pack and a 127km range. This variant is slated to replace the previous 2903 variant.

Charging time for the 3001 has seen an improvement – the outgoing 2.9kWh pack reached 0-80 percent SOC in 4 hours, while the new 3kWh unit does it slightly quicker in 3 hours 50 minutes. The 3001 comes with a 750W charger.

The larger 3.5kWh battery is available in three variants: 3501, 3502, and 3503. The 3501 and 3502 are both claimed to go up to 153km, while the 3503 is said to go up to 151km. The 3503 can only run at 63kph, while the other two are limited to 73kph.

Interestingly, the larger 3.5kWh pack doesn’t take longer to charge than its smaller 3kWh battery pack – in fact, it’s faster due to the 900W charger supplied with these pricier models. The 3502 and 3503 take 3 hours 25 minutes for a full charge, while the top-spec 3501 is the quickest to charge at 3 hours, thanks to a 950W onboard charger.