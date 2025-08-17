Image Credit : Asianet News

Yamaha is attracting customers in India with its scooters and bikes. It has gained immense appreciation by offering hybrid technology in scooters, just like in cars. Now, it has released an upgraded version of this hybrid scooter. Yamaha has launched the updated version of its 125cc Fi hybrid scooter. The Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid and RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid are now available with state-of-the-art smart features and attractive colors, providing riders with an engaging and comfortable riding experience.