Limited-Time Rs 10,000 discount on Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid—10-Year Warranty Included
Yamaha India celebrates its 70th anniversary with a ₹10,000 discount on RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid scooters. This limited-time offer includes a 10-year warranty covering critical engine components.
Yamaha India announces a great offer for its 70th anniversary. Get Rs. 10,000 off on RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid scooters. To celebrate, Yamaha offers a Rs. 7,000 (ex-showroom) discount on RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid models. This limited-time offer saves customers up to Rs. 10,000 on the final on-road price, including a 10-year warranty.
The 10-year warranty includes a 2-year standard warranty and an 8-year extended warranty, covering critical engine components up to 100,000 km. It's transferable to future owners.
The RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid blends style and performance. Its 125cc Fi engine with Hybrid Power Assist offers quick acceleration and fuel efficiency. Features include a Smart Motor Generator, 21-liter storage, and Y-Connect Bluetooth.
RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid prices range from Rs. 79,340 to Rs. 92,970 (ex-showroom), depending on the variant and braking system. Yamaha continues its legacy of customer-focused initiatives, offering great value to riders.
