Popular sports bike manufacturer KTM is gearing up to launch its most affordable motorcycle in India, the much-awaited 160 Duke. This will be the most budget-friendly bike in the company's lineup. KTM offers several models in India, with prices ranging from approximately Rs 2.06 lakh to Rs 22.96 lakh.

KTM recently released a teaser for the upcoming 160 Duke. Reports suggest the company is developing the 160 Duke and RC 160 specifically for the Indian market. Earlier this year, KTM discontinued the affordable 125 Duke and RC 125 due to low sales. The expected price of the 160 Duke is estimated to be between Rs 1.70 lakh and Rs 1.80 lakh ex-showroom.

The teaser image posted on social media doesn't reveal the powertrain but showcases the familiar styling and tires of the Duke series. The upcoming KTM 160 Duke is expected to be based on the 200 Duke, but with a smaller 160cc single-cylinder engine to compete with other bikes in the 160-200cc segment. The new 160 Duke will rival popular models like the Yamaha MT-15 V2.0, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, and Bajaj Pulsar NS200.

The KTM 160 Duke's engine is expected to combine good power and mileage, making it suitable for daily use and high-speed rides. It's anticipated to be a smaller version of the 200cc engine used in the 200 Duke. With liquid cooling, this engine is expected to produce around 19 bhp and 15 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

In terms of features, it's expected to inherit features from the KTM 200 Duke, including a trellis frame, USD front forks, rear monoshock, disc brakes, and dual-channel ABS. Other features might include all-LED lighting and a TFT digital console with Bluetooth connectivity. The KTM 160 Duke is expected to launch later this year, followed by the RC 160, which will feature a full fairing.