New MG Windsor EV gets larger battery pack, can travel upto 460km
The MG Windsor EV is set to launch with a new battery pack, promising a range of 460km on a single charge.
| Published : Apr 28 2025, 06:12 PM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
15
The MG Windsor EV received great reception upon its launch last year. Its spacious cabin, ample features, and competitive pricing made it an instant favorite among EV buyers. Within six months, MG shipped over 20,000 units. Now, the company plans to introduce the first update for the Windsor EV, featuring new additions and a larger battery pack.
25
The MG Windsor EV will soon get a larger 50.6 kWh battery, currently offered in the Wuling Cloud EV sold in Indonesia, boasting a 460km range (CLTC). The current Windsor has a 38kWh battery with a 332km range (ARAI). This new version is expected in showrooms next month.
35
The Windsor with the 50.6 kWh battery will reach dealerships from August 2025. MG retains the front-wheel-drive PMS motor, delivering 134 bhp and 200 Nm torque with a top speed of 170 kmph. The Windsor accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.6 seconds.
45
The Windsor EV was the first electric car in India with a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) plan, starting at ₹9.99 lakh, plus a battery rental of ₹3.9/km. As a complete unit, prices range from ₹14 lakh to ₹16 lakh (ex-showroom).
55
Besides the larger battery, the updated Windsor benefits from ADAS, likely offering adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning. Existing safety features include six airbags, electronic stability control, a 360° camera, hill hold control, parking sensors, and a tire pressure monitoring system.
Other features include a 15.6-inch infotainment system, an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, a 6-way power-adjustable driver's seat, a 4-way power-adjustable front passenger seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a reclining rear bench.
Top Stories