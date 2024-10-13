MG Windsor EV vs Tata Curvv EV: Which electric vehicle is BEST for you?

The MG Windsor EV and Tata Curvv EV are making waves in India's electric SUV market. This comparison delves into the key differences between these vehicles, encompassing price, design, features, and performance, to help potential buyers make an informed decision.

As India's electric vehicle (EV) industry expands, two challengers are gaining traction: the recently introduced MG Windsor EV and the Tata Curvv EV. With pricing starting at Rs 13.49 lakh for the Windsor and Rs 17.49 lakh for the Curvv, these two vehicles are establishing a high bar in the small SUV electric category. Let's look at the significant differences between these two automobiles, including pricing, design, features, and performance.



Price and variant comparison The MG Windsor EV, MG Motor India's most recent offering, is offered in three different models: Excite, Exclusive, and Essence. The Excite starts at Rs 13.49 lakh, increases to Rs 14.49 lakh for the Exclusive and Rs 15.49 lakh for the Essence (all prices are ex-showroom and include the battery). The Windsor has a unique feature in the form of the BaaS (Battery as a Service) Program, which allows the battery to be hired for as little as Rs 9.99 lakh for the base model, greatly lowering the upfront cost. The Tata Curvv EV, on the other hand, is available in five major models, each with two battery options: a 45 kWh and a 55 kWh. The 45 kWh version begins at Rs 17.49 lakh for the Creative variation and rises to Rs 19.29 lakh for the Accomplished Plus S edition. Meanwhile, the 55 kWh models vary from Rs 19.25 lakh to Rs 22 lakh, with the top-spec Empowered Plus S being the most expensive.

Dimension and exteriors The size and road presence of an electric SUV are important considerations. The dimensions of the MG Windsor EV are 4295 mm for length, 1850 mm for width, 1677 mm for height, and 2700 mm for wheelbase. With 186 mm of ground clearance, it provides ample boot room for 604 litres. The Tata Curvv EV is thinner at 1810 mm but significantly longer at 4310 mm. With a wheelbase of 2560 mm, it is shorter at 1637 mm. The 500 litre boot capacity of the Curvv is enhanced by its 190 mm ground clearance. The Windsor has more width, more internal space, and a somewhat wider road footprint than the Curvv due to its length.

Interiors and features In terms of features, both cars are loaded with current technology and convenience features. The Windsor EV distinguishes out for its 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster. It supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as wireless charging. Ventilated front seats, a motorized driver's seat, rear air conditioning vents, and a nine-speaker Infinity sound system all contribute to the luxury experience. In addition, the Windsor has a panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting, and many driving modes for added comfort. The Tata Curvv EV is also a capable vehicle. It has a 12.3-inch floating infotainment screen and a JBL 320W 9-speaker sound system. Other amenities include a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, and a six-way adjustable driver's seat. Notably, the Curvv has a two-step rear seat recline mechanism, which enhances passenger comfort. Other amenities include a chilled glove box, linked car technology via the Arcade.ev software suite, and a gesture-controlled motorised tailgate.

Safety and other features Both EVs prioritize safety, with six airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, and a variety of driver aid technology. The Windsor EV has ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution), front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera. The Curvv EV goes a step further with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which includes 20 functions including frontal collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, and lane-keeping assist. It also has pedestrian safety alerts and an acoustic vehicle alert system (AVAS), making it a safer choice in urban situations.

Battery and performance The battery and motor performance are at the core of every electric car. The MG Windsor EV is equipped with a 38 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, which drives a front-axle motor with 136 horsepower and 200 Nm of torque. The Windsor has four driving modes (Eco+, Eco, Normal, and Sport) and boasts a range of 331 kilometers on a full charge. Charging periods vary: a 45 kW fast charger can charge the battery from 0% to 80% in 55 minutes, but a 7.7 kW AC charger takes 6.5 hours to fully charge. The Tata Curvv EV has two battery options: a 45 kWh battery with a stated range of 502 kilometres and a 55 kWh battery with a range of 585 kilometres. In actual life, these values correspond to around 350 kilometres and 425 km, respectively. The Curvv's electric engine generates 167 horsepower and allows for a 0-100 km/h sprint in 8.6 seconds, with a peak speed of 160 km/h. Furthermore, its fast-charging feature allows it to gain 150 km of range in just 15 minutes.

