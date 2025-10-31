Alert for vehicle owners: New FASTag Rules From Nov 1; Read Detail
FASTag: As you know, the FASTag system was brought in for vehicles to move quickly through toll plazas nationwide. From November 1, 2025, FASTags for vehicles that haven't completed KYV will be automatically deactivated.
14
Image Credit : Asianet News
What is this KYV?
KYV means Know Your Vehicle. The government made it mandatory to stop misuse, like using one tag for many cars. NHAI requires it to permanently link each FASTag to its vehicle.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
24
Image Credit : Google
How to do the KYV process?
Do the KYV process online. You'll need your vehicle's RC and owner's ID. Go to your bank's app/site, find 'Update KYV,' upload docs, and verify with an OTP to activate.
34
Image Credit : stockPhoto
What happens if you don't do it?
If you don't complete KYV, your FASTag will be deactivated, even with a balance. You'll have to pay double toll. So, officials urge you to finish it before November 1.
44
Image Credit : Asianet News
Why was this decision made?
The government says KYV helps identify owners, track stolen cars, and cut wrong toll fees. This boosts transparency. You must redo KYV if you sell your car or change plates.
Latest Videos