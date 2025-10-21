FASTag Annual Pass: Ideal Gift for Christmas, New Year & Pongal
You can now gift the FASTag annual pass to your loved ones. This pass is only applicable for private vehicles like cars, jeeps, and vans.
FASTag Annual Pass
For friends who love to travel, this is the perfect gift. The FASTag Annual Pass ensures easy, toll-free travel on highways. Once activated, enjoy hassle-free journeys at over 1,150 toll plazas.
Toll-Free Travel
Go to the Rajmarg Yatra app and select 'Add Pass'. Enter the recipient's vehicle number and contact details. After OTP verification, the Annual Pass activates on their FASTag. It's a simple online process.
Pay Rs 3,000
Pay just Rs 3,000 and travel toll-free for one year (or up to 200 toll crossings). This is only for private vehicles like cars, jeeps, and vans with a FASTag. It's a smart New Year's gift for easy long journeys.
Rajmarg Yatra App
The pass activates within 2 hours of paying Rs 3,000 on the Rajmarg Yatra app. This one-time fee is valid for a year. The plan started on Aug 15, 2025. Give the gift of hassle-free travel this Christmas.