A motorcyclist was killed in Jaipur after being run over by a speeding jeep; the driver has been detained. In another accident in Rajasthan's Pali district, 13 people were injured in a collision between a truck and a taxi.

Motorcyclist killed in Jaipur accident

In a tragic incident in Jaipur's Jayanti Market Extension area, a speeding jeep ran over a motorcyclist, resulting in his death, officials said on Saturday. The accident occurred in the afternoon when the jeep hit the motorcyclist passing by, leaving him seriously injured.

Soon after the accident, the victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The police have seized the jeep involved in the collision.

According to a Station House Officer (SHO) of Jalupura, Hawa Singh, "The driver of the jeep is Manish Kumar, a resident of Fatehpur. A case has been registered, and the driver has been detained." The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine further details.

13 injured in truck-taxi collision in Pali

Meanwhile, in a similar incident in Rajasthan, a head-on collision between a truck and a taxi in Pali district on Saturday morning left 13 people injured, officials said. The accident occurred near Punjab's Desuri as the victims were travelling from Devgarh to Abu Road for catering work.

All 13 passengers in the taxi sustained serious injuries and were initially admitted to Desuri hospital, where they received first aid. They were subsequently referred to Bangar Hospital in Pali for further treatment, according to local police.

Kailash Parihar, Chief Medical Officer of Government Bangar Hospital, Pali, told ANI, "There were a total of 15 patients involved in the accident at Desuri Nal. The injured patients were referred to Pali. Six of them were in serious condition, nine patients received first aid, and one has been admitted to the emergency trauma ward." The injured are currently receiving treatment at Pali Hospital.

Authorities said they are investigating the cause of the collision. Further investigation is still underway into two separate accidents in Rajasthan. (ANI)