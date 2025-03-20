Ultraviolette’s ‘Tesseract’ shakes the market with 50,000 bookings in 14 days!

Read Full Gallery

Top Range Electric Scooter: Ultraviolette's first electric scooter, Tesseract, started gaining traction in the market as soon as it was launched. This scooter was launched on February 5th. The company has stated that it has received 50,000 bookings so far. Receiving so many bookings in just 14 days is an indication that customers love this scooter. Earlier, it had received 20,000 bookings within 48 hours of its launch. There is tremendous craze among people for this scooter. The Tesseract electric scooter is priced at Rs 1.20 lakh (introductory price) for the first 50,000 customers.

Best Electric Scooter

Price Change? The ex-showroom price of this scooter was Rs 1.20 lakh for the first 50,000 bookings, after which its ex-showroom price will start from Rs 1.45 lakh. Now we have to see what action the company takes on its price. Let's find out about the features of this new scooter. Also Read | Good News for all electric vehicle users: Tamil Nadu Govt Offers Rs20000 Subsidy; read details

Electric Scooter

Battery and Range The company claims that this scooter will travel up to 261 kilometers on a full charge. It has an electric motor that provides 20 hp of power. This scooter reaches a speed of 0 to 60 km in 2.9 seconds and its maximum speed is 125 kmph. The company claims that this scooter will travel 500 km for a cost of Rs 100. The Ultraviolette Tesseract electric scooter has integrated radar and a dashcam. It is an environmentally friendly, high-performance electric scooter. The design is very futuristic. This electric scooter is also inspired by fighter jets. The company has said that they are very happy with the response Tesseract has received.

EV Scooter Suitable for Long Journeys

Features The new Tesseract electric scooter has a 7-inch TFT touchscreen, in addition to 34 liters of under-seat storage, 14-inch wheels, blind spot monitoring, overtake alert, and lane change assist features. The real competition for the Ultraviolette Tesseract electric scooter is Ola, Bajaj Chetak, Ather, and TVS. Also Read | Honda Activa EV: Check amazing features, range and other details of electric scooter

