Image Credit : Google

JSW MG Motor's Windsor EV in India is performing exceptionally well. It has become the company's best-selling electric car. Recently, the company launched the Windsor EV PRO with a larger battery offering a longer range.

Customers are buying this model in large numbers. Not just the long range, but many amazing features have been added. The Windsor EV PRO was launched in May this year, and within 24 hours, this car achieved a record 8,000 bookings. The MG Windsor is showing strong sales momentum in the country.