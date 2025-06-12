MG Windsor EV leads India’s electric revolution as sales hit 27,000 units in 8 months
The MG Windsor EV is experiencing remarkable sales success in India, becoming the company's top-selling electric car. With two battery options offering impressive range and advanced safety features, the Windsor EV's popularity is soaring.
Top Range Electric Car
JSW MG Motor's Windsor EV in India is performing exceptionally well. It has become the company's best-selling electric car. Recently, the company launched the Windsor EV PRO with a larger battery offering a longer range.
Customers are buying this model in large numbers. Not just the long range, but many amazing features have been added. The Windsor EV PRO was launched in May this year, and within 24 hours, this car achieved a record 8,000 bookings. The MG Windsor is showing strong sales momentum in the country.
India's Best-Selling Windsor EV
The Windsor EV has become India's best-selling electric car, with 27,000 units sold in just eight months, the company announced. The demand for electric vehicles in the country is growing rapidly in both big cities and smaller towns.
Two Battery Packs in the Windsor EV
The Windsor EV comes with two battery packs. One is a 38 kWh battery pack and the other is a 52.9 kWh battery pack. Their range is 332 km and 449 km, respectively. There is no shortage of safety features in this car. The price of the Windsor EV starts at Rs. 9.90 lakh, while the price of the Windsor Pro EV is Rs. 18.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Windsor EV features Level 2 ADAS with 12 advanced safety features. In addition, it has 6 airbags, EBD with anti-lock braking, hill hold assist, front and rear parking sensors, EPS, all disc brakes, rain-sensing wipers, a 360-degree camera, follow-me headlamps, and features like a seat belt reminder so that every person sitting in this car gets excellent safety.