The JSW MG Windsor EV Pro, with its enhanced range and competitive pricing starting at Rs 13.10 lakh under the BaaS program, challenges rivals like the Tata Curvv EV, Tata Nexon EV, and Hyundai Creta EV in the Indian market.

The JSW MG has recently added the improved yet long-range version of the Windsor EV to its fleet. The model was launched in four different variants, featuring a starting price under the BaaS program at Rs 13.10 lakh with Rs 4.5 km battery rental. Customers have already responded favorably to the model, which leads the market in terms of price range.

The premium Windsor EV Pro model has a larger 52.9 kWh battery pack, less safety features like ADAS level 2, and fewer convenience features like vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-load.

In September 2024, the Windsor EV went on sale. There are four different models of the MG Windsor EV: Excite, Exclusive, Essence, and Essence Pro. Despite the fact that the EV with BaaS used to start at Rs 9.99 lakh with Rs 3.5 per kilometer, the costs have not altered as a result of the pricing adjustment.

There are a few other EVs in the nation, though, and they have a sizable following in comparison to the Windsor EV Pro in terms of pricing.

Tata Curvv EV

Due in large part to its coupe-style form and cutting-edge technologies, the Curvv EV has drawn a lot of new buyers since it first hit the market. When it was first introduced, it cost Rs 17.49 lakh, whereas the most expensive variant costs Rs 22 lakh. The price of the dark version, ex-showroom, is Rs 22.24 lakh.

There are two battery packs available for the Tata Curvv: 45 kWh and 55 kWh. While the latter has a maximum range of up to 580 km, the former has an ARAI-certified range of 430 km on a single charge.

Tata Nexon EV

The new Tata Nexon EV, which comes with a 45kWh battery capacity, starts at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the latest Red Dark variant is Rs 17.19 lakh. A medium-range EV with a 30kWh battery pack is also available from the manufacturer, with a price tag of Rs 13.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Creta EV

Not to be overlooked is the Hyundai Creta EV. Starting at Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom), the range is a little more than that of the Windsor EV Pro. The most expensive model costs Rs 23.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Two battery packs—a 42 kWh and a 51.4 kWh battery setup—are offered.