MG Cyberster hits dealerships: Launch soon, price likely Rs 50–60 lakh
The MG Cyberster electric sports car has arrived at MG Select dealerships in India, hinting at an imminent price announcement. Expected to launch in July 2025, the Cyberster is estimated to be priced between Rs 50-60 lakh.
| Published : Jul 01 2025, 12:24 PM
1 Min read
The MG Cyberster, touted as India's most affordable sports car, is estimated to be priced around Rs 50-60 lakh ex-showroom. A limited number will be brought to India via the CBU route.
The MG Cyberster boasts a 77 kWh battery pack and two oil-cooled electric motors. With 510 bhp and 725 Nm of torque, this electric sports car offers a 580 km range and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds.
Globally, the Cyberster uses the same 77kWh battery but with a single motor producing 308 bhp and 475 Nm. It reaches 0-100 km/h in 5 seconds. Charging takes 7 hours with an AC charger and 35 minutes (10-80%) with a DC fast charger.
Built on SAIC's MSP, the Cyberster measures 4,535 mm in length, 1,913 mm in width, and 1,329 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,690 mm. It features 20-inch alloy wheels and multi-link rear suspension.
