MG Cyberster sets record for fastest 0-100 kmph acceleration | Check launch date, features and more

JSW MG Motor India is introducing the MG Cyberster sports car at a low price. This electric car, with 510bhp power and a range of 580 km, is expected to be India's cheapest sports car.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 6, 2025, 1:39 PM IST

The most affordable sports car from JSW MG Motor India is coming soon to the Indian automobile market. This electric sports car, called the MG Cyberster, was introduced at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Show in January. It will be the first model sold through the MG Select premium dealership network. The Mifa 9 luxury MPV will follow. The Cyberster's price will be announced soon. As a fully imported unit, its ex-showroom price is expected to be around Rs 60 lakh.

Also Read | Tesla is coming to India: Check its first showroom location, monthly rent and other details

budget 2025
article_image2

Affordable sports car

MG has provided the Cyberster with a double wishbone in the front and a five-link independent suspension in the rear. This system, specially tuned by F1 expert Marco Fainello, improves grip and response during cornering by strongly controlling the wheel movement.


article_image3

India's fastest car

This EV has a 50:50 front-to-rear weight ratio, which helps its stability at high speeds. Aerodynamic design elements inspired by the classic MG B roadster from the 1960s, sculpted bodywork, and a low-slung profile further enhance its overall performance.

Also Read | MG Comet EV EMI scheme launched – Buy affordable vehicle at Rs 4,999 per month

article_image4

MG Motors

The MG Cyberster uses a 77kWh battery pack and two oil-cooled electric motors fitted to each axle. This system delivers 510bhp (375kW) of power and 725Nm of torque. MG claims it can reach 0 to 100kmph in just 3.2 seconds, making it one of the fastest electric sports cars in its segment.

article_image5

Sports car

On a full charge (CLTC cycle), this EV can travel a maximum of 580 kilometers. It comes with an AWD (All-Wheel Drive) system. The MG Cyberster features dual-tone black and red, and gray and white interior themes. It also offers several features, including Nappa leather and Alcantara seat upholstery options.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tesla is coming to India: Check its first showroom location, monthly rent and other details gcw

Tesla is coming to India: Check its first showroom location, monthly rent and other details

Fronx beats Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Top 5 selling SUVs in February 2025 and their sales figure gcw

Fronx beats Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Top 5 selling SUVs in February 2025

Tata Tiago to Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Top 5 CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh gcw

Tata Tiago to Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Top 5 CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Maruti Suzuki dominates February 2025 car sales with 7 models in top 10 check full list here gcw

Maruti Suzuki dominates February 2025 car sales with 7 models in top 10 | Check FULL list here

5 game-changing gadgets every biker needs for a smoother ride gcw

5 game-changing gadgets every biker needs for a smoother ride

Recent Stories

National Indian Film Festival of Australia: Reema Kagti directorial 'Superboys of Malegaon' wins best film ATG

National Indian Film Festival of Australia: Reema Kagti directorial 'Superboys of Malegaon' wins best film

'Because we Indians are here': Sajjan Jindal says 'Elon Musk can't be successful in India' (WATCH) shk

'Because we Indians are here': Sajjan Jindal says 'Elon Musk can't be successful in India' (WATCH)

Allu Arjun, Sneha marriage anniversary: Check star couple's net worth, assets, love story and more MEG

Allu Arjun, Sneha marriage anniversary: Check star couple's net worth, assets, love story and more

Meet Sruthy Saseendran who set Guinness World Record for identifying 100 airport codes in one minute anr

Meet Sruthy Saseendran who set Guinness World Record for identifying 100 airport codes in one minute

UI OTT release: Upendra's sci-fi dystopian movie is set to stream on THIS platform; Check ATG

UI OTT release: Upendra's sci-fi dystopian movie is set to stream on THIS platform; Check

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: What Is Ghabga? The Hidden Gem of Celebrations in the GCC

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: What Is Ghabga? The Hidden Gem of Celebrations in the GCC

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Trump Wants Ukraine's Rare Earth Reserves. What Makes Them So Special?

Infographic Hub | Trump Wants Ukraine's Rare Earth Reserves. What Makes Them So Special?

Video Icon
Farhan Azmi Booked in Goa Over Gun Incident; Ayesha Takia Calls It a ‘Night of Horror’!

Farhan Azmi Booked in Goa Over Gun Incident; Ayesha Takia Calls It a ‘Night of Horror’!

Video Icon
Who is Ranya Rao, Kannada Actress ARRESTED for Smuggling 14.8 KG Gold at Bengaluru Airport?

Who is Ranya Rao, Kannada Actress ARRESTED for Smuggling 14.8 KG Gold at Bengaluru Airport?

Video Icon
'Khatara Gaadi' – Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe on Nitish Kumar | Asianet Newsable

'Khatara Gaadi' – Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe on Nitish Kumar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon