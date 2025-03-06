MG Cyberster sets record for fastest 0-100 kmph acceleration | Check launch date, features and more

JSW MG Motor India is introducing the MG Cyberster sports car at a low price. This electric car, with 510bhp power and a range of 580 km, is expected to be India's cheapest sports car.

The most affordable sports car from JSW MG Motor India is coming soon to the Indian automobile market. This electric sports car, called the MG Cyberster, was introduced at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Show in January. It will be the first model sold through the MG Select premium dealership network. The Mifa 9 luxury MPV will follow. The Cyberster's price will be announced soon. As a fully imported unit, its ex-showroom price is expected to be around Rs 60 lakh. Also Read | Tesla is coming to India: Check its first showroom location, monthly rent and other details

Affordable sports car

MG has provided the Cyberster with a double wishbone in the front and a five-link independent suspension in the rear. This system, specially tuned by F1 expert Marco Fainello, improves grip and response during cornering by strongly controlling the wheel movement.

India's fastest car

This EV has a 50:50 front-to-rear weight ratio, which helps its stability at high speeds. Aerodynamic design elements inspired by the classic MG B roadster from the 1960s, sculpted bodywork, and a low-slung profile further enhance its overall performance. Also Read | MG Comet EV EMI scheme launched – Buy affordable vehicle at Rs 4,999 per month

MG Motors

The MG Cyberster uses a 77kWh battery pack and two oil-cooled electric motors fitted to each axle. This system delivers 510bhp (375kW) of power and 725Nm of torque. MG claims it can reach 0 to 100kmph in just 3.2 seconds, making it one of the fastest electric sports cars in its segment.

Sports car

On a full charge (CLTC cycle), this EV can travel a maximum of 580 kilometers. It comes with an AWD (All-Wheel Drive) system. The MG Cyberster features dual-tone black and red, and gray and white interior themes. It also offers several features, including Nappa leather and Alcantara seat upholstery options.

Latest Videos