Maruti Grand Vitara outshines Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos in mileage with 27.97 km/l hybrid
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara stands out for its impressive mileage, especially the strong hybrid variant boasting up to 27.97 km/l. This surpasses competitors like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, making it a fuel-efficient choice in the SUV segment.
Maruti Grand Vitara Mileage
Planning to buy an SUV that not only offers great looks and features but also delivers excellent mileage? There's a perfect option for you. With ever-increasing fuel prices, everyone desires a fuel-efficient car.
In this segment, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara stands out as one of the most fuel-efficient SUVs in India. This SUV not only rivals popular models like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos but also surpasses them in mileage.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Mileage Details
The mileage of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara varies depending on the variant. The strong hybrid e-CVT variant offers a maximum mileage of up to 27.97 km/l, the best in this SUV segment. Smart Hybrid models offer mileage from 19.38 km/l to 21.11 km/l.
This offers good performance for petrol users. For those looking at alternative fuel options, the Grand Vitara's CNG variant claims 26.6 km/kg. The Grand Vitara's price ranges from ₹11.42 lakh to ₹20.52 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Creta Mileage Comparison
The Hyundai Creta is one of the best-selling SUVs in India. In terms of mileage, its diesel manual variant offers up to 21.8 km/l, making it quite economical for diesel users. The automatic diesel version offers a slightly lower mileage of 19.1 km/l.
Petrol variants are slightly less fuel-efficient, with the manual offering 17.4 km/l and the automatic 18.4 km/l. The Hyundai Creta's price starts at ₹11.10 lakh and goes up to ₹20.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Kia Seltos Mileage Overview
Another strong contender in the mid-size SUV segment, the Kia Seltos, offers competitive mileage figures. The diesel manual variant delivers 20.7 km/l, while the diesel automatic matches the same figure.
On the petrol side, the manual variant offers around 17.7 km/l, and the automatic petrol variant is slightly higher at 17.9 km/l. The Seltos price ranges from ₹11.18 lakh to ₹20.55 lakh (ex-showroom).
Why Grand Vitara Stands Out in Mileage?
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has a clear advantage in mileage, especially its strong hybrid variant offering up to 27.97 km/l, significantly ahead of the Creta and Seltos. It not only delivers on fuel efficiency but also boasts modern features, stylish looks, and a competitive price range.