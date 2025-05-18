MG Comet EV: Price, loan offers, down payment and EMI breakdown
The MG Comet EV is making waves in the electric car market. This small and stylish car is a dream for many. MG has announced a special offer where you can take home the Comet for just Rs 1 lakh. Let's explore the car's price, features, and discounts.
Looking for an affordable, city-friendly electric car? The MG Comet EV is a perfect choice. It's one of the cheapest EVs in India, starting at Rs 7.35 lakh ex-showroom. The Executive variant has an on-road price of Rs 7.75 lakh.
Drive home the MG Comet EV with a down payment of just Rs 1 lakh. The monthly EMI is Rs 14,072. Note that the interest rate and EMI amount depend on bank policies, credit score, and dealership.
Earning Rs 30,000 a month? You can own the Comet EV with a Rs 1 lakh down payment and a 5-year loan at a 9% interest rate. The monthly EMI will be around Rs 14,072.