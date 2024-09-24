Tata Tiago EV to MG Comet EV: 5 budget electric cars under Rs 20 lakh

Discover the top 5 electric vehicles available in India for under Rs20 lakh. From hatchbacks to sedans, explore options from Tata Motors, MG, Citroen, and Mahindra, each offering impressive range and features.

Are you ready to take part in the electric revolution and help make the world a greener place? Electric cars are now available in a variety of sectors, body styles, and pricing ranges, making it easier than ever to select an EV that matches your budget. Here are 5 amazing EV choices for under Rs 20 lakh that you should consider.

1. Tata Tiago EV Tata Motors' most inexpensive electric vehicle costs Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tiago EV has two battery and motor configurations: normal (250 kilometers) and long-range (315 kilometers).

mg comet ev

2. MG Comet EV The MG Comet EV is India's smallest and most inexpensive electric car, priced at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It has a 17.3 kWh battery pack that provides a range of 230 km. This unique urban vehicle supports up to 7.2 kW AC charging and boasts modern features in a small package.

3. Citroen eC3 Looking for an electric hatchback with plenty of space? The Citroen eC3, priced at Rs 11.97 lakh (ex-showroom), has a 29.7 kWh battery pack that provides up to 320 km of range. While the ride quality and handling are outstanding, some may believe the eC3 is lacking in features.

4. Tata Tigor EV The Tata Tigor EV, the sole electric sedan on this list, starts at Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom). With a 26 kWh battery pack, it has a stated range of 315 km on a single charge. The Tigor EV is large, has a four-star safety rating, and comes well-equipped.

Mahindra XUV400

5. Mahindra XUV400 Mahindra's electric vehicle, the XUV400, begins at Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and competes with the Tata Nexon EV. It comes with two battery packs and has a remarkable range of up to 456 km, offering a superb blend of performance and value.



