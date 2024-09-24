Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tata Tiago EV to MG Comet EV: 5 budget electric cars under Rs 20 lakh

    Discover the top 5 electric vehicles available in India for under Rs20 lakh. From hatchbacks to sedans, explore options from Tata Motors, MG, Citroen, and Mahindra, each offering impressive range and features.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 11:26 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

    Are you ready to take part in the electric revolution and help make the world a greener place? Electric cars are now available in a variety of sectors, body styles, and pricing ranges, making it easier than ever to select an EV that matches your budget. Here are 5 amazing EV choices for under Rs 20 lakh that you should consider.

    article_image2

    1. Tata Tiago EV

    Tata Motors' most inexpensive electric vehicle costs Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tiago EV has two battery and motor configurations: normal (250 kilometers) and long-range (315 kilometers).

    article_image3

    mg comet ev

    2. MG Comet EV

    The MG Comet EV is India's smallest and most inexpensive electric car, priced at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It has a 17.3 kWh battery pack that provides a range of 230 km. This unique urban vehicle supports up to 7.2 kW AC charging and boasts modern features in a small package.

    article_image4

    3. Citroen eC3

    Looking for an electric hatchback with plenty of space? The Citroen eC3, priced at Rs 11.97 lakh (ex-showroom), has a 29.7 kWh battery pack that provides up to 320 km of range. While the ride quality and handling are outstanding, some may believe the eC3 is lacking in features.

    article_image5

    4. Tata Tigor EV

    The Tata Tigor EV, the sole electric sedan on this list, starts at Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom). With a 26 kWh battery pack, it has a stated range of 315 km on a single charge. The Tigor EV is large, has a four-star safety rating, and comes well-equipped.

    article_image6

    Mahindra XUV400

    5. Mahindra XUV400

    Mahindra's electric vehicle, the XUV400, begins at Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and competes with the Tata Nexon EV. It comes with two battery packs and has a remarkable range of up to 456 km, offering a superb blend of performance and value.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ford Motor signals return to India, Chennai plant to reopen after 2 years gcw

    Ford Motor signals return to India, Chennai plant to reopen after 2 years

    THIS SUV wins 'India's Best Design Projects Award'! Hint: It's not Kia Seltos, Safari, XUV700 gcw

    THIS SUV wins 'India's Best Design Projects Award'! Hint: It's not Kia Seltos, Safari, XUV700

    Honda Elevate to Jeep Compass: A look at top cars in India that deserve a second look gcw

    Honda Elevate to Jeep Compass: A look at top cars in India that deserve a second look

    Legal vehicles you can drive in India without a driving license: What you need to know NTI

    Legal vehicles you can drive in India without a driving license: What you need to know

    Tata Motors launches Tata Curvv ICE models starting at Rs 9.99 lakh: Check variants, features and more gcw

    Tata Motors launches Tata Curvv starting at Rs 9.99 lakh: Check variants, features and more

    Recent Stories

    7.7 km, 4 key stops, seamless connectivity & more: Delhi airport to get India's 1st 'air train' by 2027 snt

    7.7 km, 4 key stops, seamless connectivity & more: Delhi airport to get India's 1st 'air train' by 2027

    Kerala: Tamil Nadu man abducted, beaten to death in Thrissur allegedly over financial dispute anr

    Kerala: Tamil Nadu man abducted, beaten to death in Thrissur allegedly over financial dispute

    Kerala: High Court denies bail to actor Siddique, arrest looms in sexual assault case dmn

    Kerala: High Court denies anticipatory bail to actor Siddique, arrest looms in sexual assault case

    Bengaluru CCB police seize MDMA drugs worth Rs 1.5 crore from Nigerian man and girlfriend vkp

    Bengaluru: CCB police seize MDMA drugs worth Rs 1.5 crore from Nigerian man and girlfriend

    Pushpa producer denies Allu Arjun's involvement in Janu Master's sexual assault case NTI

    Pushpa producer denies Allu Arjun's involvement in Jani Master's sexual assault case

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon