MG Comet EV Black Storm Edition: Book Easily for Just Rs 11000; read details

The MG Comet EV Black Storm Edition won't have many changes, but the Black Storm Edition logo can be seen in some places. Let's find out about the car's price and range.

MG Comet EV Black Storm Edition: Book Easily for Just ₹11000

MG COMET BLACKSTORM EDITION: The demand for electric cars is increasing rapidly in India. Car companies are trying every possible way to increase their sales. JSW MG Motor India has also introduced the BLACKSTORM edition of its cheapest electric car, the Comet EV, in India. You can book it at the dealership for just ₹11,000. Let's find out if you can see anything special and new in this edition. The MG Comet EV's Black Storm Edition is available on the Comet's top variant.

EV Car at Budget Price

What's special in the Black Storm Edition? The MG Comet EV Black Storm Edition won't have many changes. But the Black Storm Edition logo can be seen in some places. The exterior design and interior of the car feature red accents, making it look very sporty. The car is only available in black.

MG Comet EV

Battery, Range, and Price There are no changes to the design and battery pack of the MG Comet EV Black Storm Edition. This vehicle has a 17.4 kWh battery pack that can travel up to 230 kilometers. It's a car suitable for daily use. Speaking of price, it costs ₹7.80 lakh + battery rental included. Meanwhile, its regular model costs ₹4.99 lakh + battery rental.

Budget Car

Features of MG Comet EV The MG Comet EV is highly liked for its design. It is a pure electric car based on the GSEV platform. The company has included features like 55+ connected car features and 100+ voice commands. This car has a 10.25-inch touchscreen. Besides this, the car has a digital key. The car includes features like connected car technology, dual-tone interior, voice command, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a sunroof.

