Premier League: Top 5 Marcus Rashford Moments

Premier League: Relive the top five unforgettable PL moments of Marcus Rashford, from his dream debut to his 100-goal milestone. A celebration of a player who has etched his name into Manchester United and Premier League books.

Premier League: Top 5 Marcus Rashford Moments
Vaishnav Akash
Vaishnav Akash
Published: Apr 14, 2025, 7:30 AM IST

Premier League: There are PL players, and then there are homegrown icons who make their own identity in their clubs. Marcus Rashford belongs to the latter. From bursting onto the scene as a fearless teenager to becoming one of Manchester United's all-time top scorers in the league, Rashford’s career has been a mix of skintalting pace, passion, and determination. We look back at the five standout Premier League moments from his journey so far.

1. Debut Double vs Arsenal

With United ravaged by injuries, 18-year-old Marcus Rashford was handed a surprise start against Arsenal at Old Trafford. Expectations were low, only until he rewrote the script. Within minutes, he scored twice, finishing with the composure of an experienced striker, and added an assist as well. Manchester United won 3-2, and England had a new star. It was a statement performance that made the football world take notice.

2. Century Club (December 2024)

Rashford’s 100th Premier League goal was a landmark that captured his whole journey. From a young lad to a consistent match-winner, his century came during a tense match at Old Trafford in late 2024. He delivered a clinical finish that not only won the game but also solidified his place among United’s greats. At just 27, joining the 100-club put him in elite company, an achievement only a handful of English players have reached.

3. Two-Goal Masterclass vs Everton (December 1, 2024)

When Ruben Amorim arrived as Manchester United’s manager, all eyes were on how the squad would adapt. Rashford wasted no time proving his worth. In Amorim’s first home match in charge, Rashford smashed Everton with two goals in a 4-0 sweep. This was Rashford at his best, looking reborn under a manager who believed in attacking football.

4. Surpassing Eden Hazard’s Goal Tally (December 2024)

In a routine win in December, he scored his 87th Premier League goal, surpassing Chelsea legend Eden Hazard’s total of 85.  With over 280 appearances by that point, Rashford’s consistency and ability to deliver year after year made this milestone especially significant. 

5. Loan to Aston Villa (February 2025)

Perhaps the most surprising twist in Rashford’s career came earlier this year. Struggling for minutes and form, he made the bold choice to move to Aston Villa on loan. It shocked fans and pundits. He joined a high-flying Villa side hungry for a European push and immediately brought Premier League experience and attacking depth.

