user
user icon

Top 3 Biotech Stocks That Got Retail Street Buzzing Last Week: SMMT, PTN, RXRX

Positive expectations from key clinical trials, delisting fears and some regulatory changes triggered a flurry of discussions on Stocktwits for these tickers for the week ended April 11, 2025.

Top 3 Biotech Stocks That Got Retail Street Buzzing Last Week: SMMT, PTN, RXRX
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Apr 14, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) - 1100% jump in weekly message volume

The biopharma company saw a sharp rise in retail chatter on Stocktwits last week, driven by growing analyst optimism around its cancer drug candidate, ivonescimab — a PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody. 

Truist, which has a 'Buy' rating and a $35 price target on the stock, called the upcoming survival data from the HARMONi-2 trial of ivonescimab in non-small cell lung cancer one of the year's most anticipated biotech readouts.

According to The Fly, Truist said its in-house biostatistics expert believes the study could exceed expectations and demonstrate statistical significance. 

In a note from late March, Citi said it had developed a "strong conviction" that HARMONi-2 has a 70% chance of delivering a favorable overall survival outcome by the expected year-end update.

Meanwhile, Cantor Fitzgerald highlighted co-CEO and chairman Bob Duggan's early exercise of 4 million stock options at $1.58 — roughly four years before expiration — as "quite unusual" and "quite bullish."

Retail sentiment for Summit on Stocktwits flipped to 'extremely bullish' from 'neutral' last week, and the stock's year-to-date gains have reached nearly 30%.

Screenshot 2025-04-14 at 7.10.22 AM.png SMMT retail sentiment weekly shift, as of April 11. | source: Stocktwits

Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) - 600% jump in weekly message volume

Cranbury, New Jersey-based Palatin said Thursday that the NYSE American plans to delist its common stock after the company failed to meet the exchange's minimum stockholders' equity requirement by the April 10 deadline.

Palatin said it will appeal the decision by April 25 and expects its shares to continue trading on NYSE American during the appeal process.

The biopharma company, which develops drugs targeting the melanocortin receptor system, currently runs clinical trials in obesity, dry eye disease, ulcerative colitis, diabetic nephropathy, and other ocular conditions.

On Stocktwits, sentiment for Palatin plunged into 'extremely bearish' territory from 'extremely bullish' last week. The stock has lost over 85% this year.

Screenshot 2025-04-14 at 7.10.31 AM.png PTN retail sentiment weekly shift, as of April 11. | source: Stocktwits

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) - 500% jump in weekly message volume

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals received a big boost last week after the U.S. health regulator unveiled plans to modernize drug testing methodologies. 

The FDA said it would begin replacing traditional animal testing for monoclonal antibody therapies and other drugs with more "human-relevant" methods, including artificial intelligence (AI) models.

This aligns closely with Nvidia-backed Recursion's business model, which uses AI, machine learning, and automation to accelerate drug discovery. 

On Stocktwits, sentiment for Recursion climbed into the 'extremely bullish' zone from 'bullish' last week, with the stock's year-to-date losses reducing to about 16%.

Screenshot 2025-04-14 at 7.34.11 AM.png RXRX retail sentiment weekly shift, as of April 11. | source: Stocktwits

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Why Stellantis, Xpeng And Lucid Dominated Auto Retail Chatter Last Week

Why Stellantis, Xpeng And Lucid Dominated Auto Retail Chatter Last Week

US Stock Futures, Asia Markets Rise After Chaotic Week: Fund Manager Says Selling Pressure Appears To Be Exhausting

US Stock Futures, Asia Markets Rise After Chaotic Week: Fund Manager Says Selling Pressure Appears To Be Exhausting

Amazon Stock Snaps 9-Week Losing Streak: Retail Sentiment Jumps

Amazon Stock Snaps 9-Week Losing Streak: Retail Sentiment Jumps

Nvidia, Alphabet Reportedly Back Ex-OpenAI Exec Ilya Sutskever’s AI Startup Amid Quest For Chip Market Control

Nvidia, Alphabet Reportedly Back Ex-OpenAI Exec Ilya Sutskever’s AI Startup Amid Quest For Chip Market Control

KKR Stock In Spotlight After Report Of Potential $3B Deal For OSTTRA

KKR Stock In Spotlight After Report Of Potential $3B Deal For OSTTRA

Recent Stories

Why Stellantis, Xpeng And Lucid Dominated Auto Retail Chatter Last Week

Why Stellantis, Xpeng And Lucid Dominated Auto Retail Chatter Last Week

US Stock Futures, Asia Markets Rise After Chaotic Week: Fund Manager Says Selling Pressure Appears To Be Exhausting

US Stock Futures, Asia Markets Rise After Chaotic Week: Fund Manager Says Selling Pressure Appears To Be Exhausting

Tired of 'storage full' alerts? Here's how to stop WhatsApp from auto-saving media gcw

Tired of 'storage full' alerts? Here's how to stop WhatsApp from auto-saving media

Did Mouni Roy get plastic surgery? Actress finally speaks out NTI

Did Mouni Roy get plastic surgery? Actress finally speaks out

Mehul Choksi's legal team to file appeal for his release on grounds of ill health, ongoing cancer treatment shk

Mehul Choksi's legal team to file plea for his release on grounds of ill health, ongoing cancer treatment

Recent Videos

Will India Open Up to Chinese EV Giant BYD? Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs Ashley J. Tellis

Will India Open Up to Chinese EV Giant BYD? Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs Ashley J. Tellis

Video Icon
BJP Leaders Hold Protest March in Kolkata against Murshidabad | Asianet Newsable

BJP Leaders Hold Protest March in Kolkata against Murshidabad | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Europe Has 'Toolbox' to Activate Against US Coercion: Rosa Balfour

Europe Has 'Toolbox' to Activate Against US Coercion: Rosa Balfour

Video Icon
Should India Join RCEP? Björn Conrad Says Grouping to be 'Elevated' Amid Trump Tariff Turbulence

Should India Join RCEP? Björn Conrad Says Grouping to be 'Elevated' Amid Trump Tariff Turbulence

Video Icon
Over 100 Protest in Toronto for Dr. Mahrang Baloch’s Release in Pakistan | Asianet Newsable

Over 100 Protest in Toronto for Dr. Mahrang Baloch’s Release in Pakistan | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon