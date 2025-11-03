Small Down Payment, Big SUV! Victoris for Rs 2 Lakh – Check EMI Now
Maruti Suzuki has launched its new hybrid SUV, the Victoris. Here, you can find complete details about this car's on-road price, loan, and EMI options.
Maruti Suzuki Victoris
Maruti Suzuki recently launched its new hybrid SUV, the Victoris, in the Indian market. It's available in petrol, CNG, and hybrid powertrains. The starting ex-showroom price is ₹10.50 lakh.
On-Road Price and Models
The ex-showroom price of the Maruti Victoris ranges from ₹10.50 lakh to ₹19.99 lakh. It comes in six variants. For the base model (LXi), the on-road price in Thiruvananthapuram is about ₹12.68 lakh.
Car Loan and EMI
You need a minimum down payment of ₹2 lakh to buy the Victoris. This means a loan of about ₹10.68 lakh is needed. For a five-year loan at 9% interest, the monthly EMI will be around ₹22,174.
Engine, Mileage, and Competitors
Maruti Victoris offers 1.5L petrol, strong hybrid, and CNG engines with manual, auto, and eCVT gearboxes. Mileage is 18.50 km/l (petrol) and 28.65 km/l (hybrid). Its main rival is the Hyundai Creta.