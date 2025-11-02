Maruti Suzuki Fronx Gets 5-Star ASEAN NCAP Rating for 2025 Model
Maruti Suzuki Fronx earns a 5-star ASEAN NCAP rating with six airbags, ADAS, and top child safety scores. The 2025 model showcases strong structural safety and advanced protection features, setting new benchmarks for compact SUVs in the ASEAN market.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
A top-selling compact SUV in India, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx has not yet been rated locally. However, the international version designed for ASEAN markets has achieved an impressive 5-star ASEAN NCAP safety rating, underscoring its strong safety engineering and advanced protection systems.
5 Star Safety
The tested MY25 Fronx model features six standard airbags and a 1.5L petrol engine. Unlike the Indian variant, the ASEAN version also offers optional ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and ventilated front seats, providing added comfort and driver support.
Safety Ratings
In ASEAN NCAP evaluations, the 2025 Fronx scored 29.37 points for adult occupant protection and an outstanding 38.94 points for child safety. The model performed exceptionally well in dynamic impact tests, vehicle-based assessments, and installation safety, showcasing its comprehensive occupant protection.
Other Safety Features
The Fronx further earned 16.5 points in safety assist tests and 8 points for motorcyclist safety, reaffirming its robust all-round safety credentials and commitment to protecting not only passengers but also other road users across the ASEAN region.