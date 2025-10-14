Brokerage JM Financial has advised buying L&T Finance shares this Diwali. It has given a target price of ₹300, while the stock closed at ₹262.89 on Tuesday.
The shares of the country's largest car company, Maruti Suzuki, closed at ₹16,300 on Tuesday. JM Financial has set a target of ₹19,000, which is over 15% higher.
JM Financial is bullish on Axis Bank shares. It has set a target price of ₹1,330. On Tue, the share fell by 1.31% to ₹1,174. Accordingly, the stock could see a rise of up to 12%.
JM Financial has advised betting on Anant Raj shares. It has set a target price of ₹844, while the stock closed at ₹657.35 on Tuesday, down by 4.11%.
Shares ended at Rs 2,329 on Tuesday. JM Financial has set a target price of ₹2,900 for this share. Its robust financial sheet and diverse steel pipe-tube goods make it distinctive.
JM Financial has advised keeping this share in the portfolio. It has set a target price of ₹1,680. On Tuesday, the share closed with a slight decline at ₹1,315.10.
Brokerage JM Financial is also bullish on Apollo Hospitals shares. It has set a target price of ₹9,000. On Tuesday, the share closed at ₹7,752, up by 1.06%.
This article is informational only. It provides no investment advice on shares, stock prices, targets, or broking opinions. Always contact a market specialist before investing.
Top Gainers & Losers of August 6: Wipro, Sun Pharma Among Big Drags
10 largest airlines by market cap: Where does IndiGo stand?
Stock market crash: 10 golden tips to survive bloodbath like a pro
Indian stock market bloodbath: What triggered today's crash?