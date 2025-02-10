Maruti Suzuki Invicto gets MASSIVE discounts of up to Rs 3.15 lakh!

Maruti Suzuki is offering huge discounts on its premium MPV, the 7/8-seater Invicto, this month. To clear out older Invicto stock, the company is offering discounts of up to Rs 3.15 lakh.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 10:23 AM IST

Maruti offers discount on 7-seater car

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Discount: This month is a great opportunity if you are thinking of buying Maruti Suzuki's premium 7/8 seater MPV Invicto. Maruti has offered a discount of up to Rs 2.15 lakh on the MY2025 model of the Alpha variant of the Invicto, which includes an exchange benefit of Rs 1 lakh. Apart from this, a scraping benefit of Rs 1.15 is also being given on this vehicle.

budget 2025
article_image2

7-seater car at a discounted price

Apart from this, a discount of Rs 3.15 lakh is being offered on the MY2024 Invicto (Alpha variants) stock. Apart from this, a discount of Rs 2.65 lakh is being offered on the Zeta variant. Talking about the price, the ex-showroom price of Maruti Suzuki Invicto ranges from Rs 25.21 lakh to Rs 29.22 lakh. For more details about the discount, customers can contact their nearest dealer. Let's now know about the features of Maruti Invicto.

Also Read | Tata Nano EV: From range to safety features, know all about India's most affordable electric car

article_image3

Best 7 seater car

Engine and Power

The Maruti Invicto has a 2.0 liter petrol engine, which is mated to an electric motor. This engine generates 186 bhp power and 206 Nm torque. The Maruti Invicto accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 9.5 seconds. It gives a mileage of 23.24 kmpl. The Invicto is available in 7-seater and 8-seater options, you can choose the model according to your need.

article_image4

Best family car

Best space, advanced features

There is no dearth of space in this vehicle. It can prove to be the perfect car for long distances. Talking about the features, it gets features like 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch full digital driver display, ventilated front seats and ambient lighting.

Also Read | Tata Motors announces HUGE discounts on Punch EV, Tiago EV, Nexon EV and Curvv EV!

article_image5

Safe and secure car

For safety, features like 6-airbags, Vehicle Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 360-degree camera and front and rear parking sensors have been provided. It can prove to be a perfect car for a family. But before buying, definitely test it by driving it.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mahindra BE 6 and Mahindra XEV 9e bookings to begin from Valentines day know price and range gcw

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Bookings to begin from Valentine's Day | Know price and range

Harley-Davidson, Ducati bikes may get cheaper in India, Here's why gcw

Harley-Davidson, Ducati bikes may get cheaper in India, Here's why

Ola launches Gen 3 electric scooters launched check price range features and specs gcw

Ola unveils Gen 3 electric scooters with extended range | Check specs and price

Tata honours Bandipur Tiger reserve with special edition Harrier, Nexon and Safari at Delhi Auto Expo 2025 vkp

Tata honours Bandipur Tiger reserve with special edition Harrier, Nexon and Safari at Delhi Auto Expo 2025

Bengaluru based aviation startup unveils India's first flying taxi, 'Shunya' vkp

Bengaluru based aviation startup unveils India's first flying taxi, 'Shunya'

Recent Stories

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 3: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi starrer earns THIS on first Sunday; CHECK NTI

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 3: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi starrer earns THIS on first Sunday; CHECK

Emotional devotee stories at MahakumbhDaughters travel from California to fulfill fathers wish

Emotional devotee stories at Mahakumbh: Daughters travel from California to fulfill father’s wish

Allu Arjun to Ram Charan: Upcoming movies of Pan-India stars; Check HERE ATG

Allu Arjun to Ram Charan: Upcoming movies of Pan-India stars; Check HERE

Top 7 universities in India for studying fine arts and design iwh

JMI to LPU: Top 7 India universities for studying fine arts and design

Bank of Baroda to Maruti Suzuki: Top 6 stocks to buy for future growth NTI

Bank of Baroda to Maruti Suzuki: Top 6 stocks to buy for future growth

Recent Videos

Vicky Kaushal Shows Intense Training Journey for Chhaava, from Heavy Weights to Piercing Ears

Vicky Kaushal Shows Intense Training Journey for Chhaava, from Heavy Weights to Piercing Ears

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Sunita Williams' EXTENDED Stay: Know Space's Deadly Effects on Body

Infographic Hub | Sunita Williams' EXTENDED Stay: Know Space's Deadly Effects on Body

Video Icon
Chandigarh Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Youth Congress Protesters Against BJP Govt

Chandigarh Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Youth Congress Protesters Against BJP Govt

Video Icon
CM Yogi Enjoys Quality Time with Grandchildren in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand

CM Yogi Enjoys Quality Time with Grandchildren in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand

Video Icon
Maha Shivratri 2025 🕉️ Shubh Muhurat, Date & Puja Rituals You Must Know 🙏

Maha Shivratri 2025 🕉️ Shubh Muhurat, Date & Puja Rituals You Must Know 🙏

Video Icon