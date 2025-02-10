Maruti Suzuki Invicto gets MASSIVE discounts of up to Rs 3.15 lakh!

Maruti Suzuki is offering huge discounts on its premium MPV, the 7/8-seater Invicto, this month. To clear out older Invicto stock, the company is offering discounts of up to Rs 3.15 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Discount: This month is a great opportunity if you are thinking of buying Maruti Suzuki's premium 7/8 seater MPV Invicto. Maruti has offered a discount of up to Rs 2.15 lakh on the MY2025 model of the Alpha variant of the Invicto, which includes an exchange benefit of Rs 1 lakh. Apart from this, a scraping benefit of Rs 1.15 is also being given on this vehicle.

Apart from this, a discount of Rs 3.15 lakh is being offered on the MY2024 Invicto (Alpha variants) stock. Apart from this, a discount of Rs 2.65 lakh is being offered on the Zeta variant. Talking about the price, the ex-showroom price of Maruti Suzuki Invicto ranges from Rs 25.21 lakh to Rs 29.22 lakh. For more details about the discount, customers can contact their nearest dealer. Let's now know about the features of Maruti Invicto. Also Read | Tata Nano EV: From range to safety features, know all about India's most affordable electric car

Engine and Power The Maruti Invicto has a 2.0 liter petrol engine, which is mated to an electric motor. This engine generates 186 bhp power and 206 Nm torque. The Maruti Invicto accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 9.5 seconds. It gives a mileage of 23.24 kmpl. The Invicto is available in 7-seater and 8-seater options, you can choose the model according to your need.

Best space, advanced features There is no dearth of space in this vehicle. It can prove to be the perfect car for long distances. Talking about the features, it gets features like 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch full digital driver display, ventilated front seats and ambient lighting. Also Read | Tata Motors announces HUGE discounts on Punch EV, Tiago EV, Nexon EV and Curvv EV!

For safety, features like 6-airbags, Vehicle Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 360-degree camera and front and rear parking sensors have been provided. It can prove to be a perfect car for a family. But before buying, definitely test it by driving it.

