Maruti S-Presso for Rs 7,615 EMI — Compact, Stylish & Family-Friendly!
For those looking to buy a car on a low budget, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is an excellent choice. Let's look at the full details of this car's price, loan, monthly installment, and total cost.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Buying a car is much easier today. With loans from banks, you can buy a car with a very low down payment. The Maruti S-Presso is a great option for budget buyers. You can bring this car home with a down payment of just Rs. 50,000.
Price and Model Details
This model is a top choice for buyers due to its low price, compact design, and good mileage. The starting price of the Maruti S-Presso is Rs. 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The top variant price goes up to Rs. 5.25 lakh. Although it's a hatchback, it gives the feel of a micro-SUV.
Fuel and Variant Options
The S-Presso is available in petrol and CNG options, with both manual and AMT transmissions. The base STD variant's ex-showroom price is Rs. 3,49,900. With RTO, insurance, and other costs, the on-road price is Rs. 4,08,386.
Loan with Rs. 50,000 Down Payment
With a Rs. 50,000 down payment, you can get a loan for the remaining Rs. 3,58,386. For a 5-year loan at 10% interest, the monthly EMI is Rs. 7,615. The total interest paid will be Rs. 98,493, making the car's total cost Rs. 5,06,879.