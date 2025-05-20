Image Credit : google

The Maruti Grand Vitara has now become safer than ever. The company has provided six airbags in all variants. This makes this SUV a strong choice in its segment. Apart from this, many safety features have been added to the SUV.

For example, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) has been provided to ensure driver safety. Apart from ABS and EBD, front and rear disc brakes are provided, which ensures better braking. There are ISOFIX child seat anchors for child safety.