Maruti Grand Vitara delivers 1200 km range with 27.97 kmpl mileage
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has received an overwhelming response with 7,154 units sold. It boasts an impressive mileage of 27.97 kmpl and a 45-liter tank, allowing for a driving range of up to 1200 km.
| Published : May 20 2025, 05:40 PM
2 Min read
Image Credit : our own
Maruti Grand Vitara 1200 km range
Maruti Suzuki cars are very popular in the Indian market. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is receiving a great response from customers. Last month, this car registered excellent sales, gaining 7,154 new customers. This sales figure makes it the best-selling hybrid car in the Indian market.
Image Credit : Facebook
Grand Vitara Mileage
Recently, Maruti Suzuki added six airbags to its Grand Vitara car. The starting price of the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is Rs.11.42 lakh (ex-showroom). The biggest highlight of this vehicle is its mileage. The company promises 27.97 liter mileage for this vehicle. If you buy its Strong Hybrid model, it has a 45 liter tank. If you fill it, you can travel up to 1200 km according to the above calculation.
Image Credit : google
Maruti Grand Vitara Safety Features
The Maruti Grand Vitara has now become safer than ever. The company has provided six airbags in all variants. This makes this SUV a strong choice in its segment. Apart from this, many safety features have been added to the SUV.
For example, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) has been provided to ensure driver safety. Apart from ABS and EBD, front and rear disc brakes are provided, which ensures better braking. There are ISOFIX child seat anchors for child safety.
Image Credit : google
Grand Vitara Long Distance SUV
A new Delta+ Strong Hybrid variant has now been added to the Grand Vitara. This variant now further strengthens the line-up of the existing Zeta Plus, Alpha Plus Hybrid variants. This new variant features a dual powertrain system consisting of a powerful petrol engine and an electric motor coupled with a lithium-ion battery.
Image Credit : Google
Grand Vitara 2025
The 2025 Grand Vitara has now become a more smart and luxurious SUV. Now many new features have been added to it. Like the eight-way powered driver seat, which makes it very easy to set the driver position. Electronic parking brake, now available in 6AT variants. PM 2.5 air purifier display now further purifies the air inside the car.
