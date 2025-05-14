The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, launching in September, will offer two battery options (49 kWh and 61 kWh) with varying performance metrics. The electric SUV boasts a range of over 500 km and features advanced safety tech like Level 2 ADAS.

Maruti Suzuki Chairman R C Bhargava said during the latest sales call that the eagerly anticipated e Vitara will go on sale in September. According to a report by Auto Express, the e Vitara's performance metrics and charging time have been discovered by the online automotive website.

There will be two battery options for Maruti Suzuki's first electric car: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. According to the new information, a DC charger can charge the top-spec 61 kWh battery from 0% to 80% in 45 minutes. The e Vitara can reach 100 kmph from a stop in 8.7 seconds and has an estimated range of more than 500 kilometers. In contrast, the 49 kWh e Vitara takes 9.6 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph.

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara: Battery options

Two battery choices will be available for the e Vitara: a 49 kWh unit that uses a single motor to produce 142 horsepower and 189 Nm of torque, and a 61 kWh version that uses a single motor to produce 172 horsepower and the same amount of torque. There will be three different drive modes available: Eco, Normal, and Sport.

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara: Interior and safety features

Both digital displays, a 10.1-inch infotainment system, a 10.25-inch instrument dashboard, ventilated front seats, a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, sliding and reclining seats, and USB and Type-C charging connections for both rows are among the features of Maruti Suzuki's premium vehicle.

Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive High Beam System, Blind Spot Monitoring, Active Cornering Control, and Multi-Collision Braking are among the Level 2 ADAS safety technologies that are new to Maruti Suzuki's e Vitara. It has a 360-degree camera, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes, an electronic parking brake with brake hold, seven airbags, including a driver knee airbag, and an Emergency Call button with SOS. Additionally, to warn cyclists and pedestrians of the e Vitara's presence, the Acoustic Vehicle Alarm System (AVAS) turns on at low speeds.