Maruti Suzuki Fronx achieves 4-star safety rating in Japan crash tests
The India-made Maruti Suzuki Fronx has scored an impressive 84% in the Japan NCAP safety test, achieving a 4-star rating with 76% for collision safety and 92% for preventive safety.
| Published : May 15 2025, 05:33 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
14
Image Credit : Google
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
The India-made Maruti Suzuki Fronx scored 84% (163.75 out of 193.8) in the Japan NCAP safety test. Launched in Japan in October 2024, it features Level 2 advanced driver-assistance and all-wheel drive, not available in the Indian model. Fronx achieved a 4-star rating.
24
Image Credit : Google
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Car
The JNCP crash test report shows Fronx scored 76% in collision safety and 92% in preventive safety. It got full marks in full-frontal crash, side impact (driver side), and pedestrian leg protection. Neck protection and passenger seatbelt reminder got 4/5, while pedestrian head protection got 3/5.
34
Image Credit : Google
Maruti Car
Fronx falls under Maruti Suzuki's premium Nexa experience. It's available with three powertrains, starting with a 1.2L naturally aspirated engine producing 88.5 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm, paired with a 5-speed manual or AMT.
44
Image Credit : Google
Best Mileage Car
Maruti claims fuel efficiency of 21.79 kmpl for the first variant and 22.89 kmpl for the second. Fronx also has a 1L turbo petrol engine producing 98.6 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 147.6 Nm of torque at 2,000-4,500 rpm, paired with a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic torque converter. The third option is a CNG model producing 76.4 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 98.5 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm.
Top Stories