Maruti Baleno Discounts: Up to Rs 62,000 Off; read details

Maruti Suzuki is offering attractive discounts on its premium hatchback, the Baleno, this month. Discounts of up to ₹62,100 and ₹55,000 are available for the 2024 and 2025 models, respectively. These include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and scrappage benefits.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 8, 2025, 3:24 PM IST

Maruti Baleno with discounts up to ₹62,000

The Maruti Baleno is one of India's most popular models. Last month, it ranked second in the list of highest-selling cars in the country. This month, the company is offering excellent discounts on its popular premium hatchback. The starting ex-showroom price is ₹6.70 lakh.

budget 2025
article_image2

Baleno at a discounted price

Maruti is offering discounts of up to ₹62,100 on the 2024 Baleno model and up to ₹55,000 on the 2025 version. All variants of the 2025 Baleno, including petrol-MT, petrol-AMT, and CNG, have benefits of approximately ₹55,000. This includes cash discounts (₹15,000-20,000), exchange bonuses (₹15,000), and scrappage incentives (₹20,000).

article_image3

Fuel-efficient car

The Baleno measures 3990mm in length, 1745mm in width, 1500mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2520mm. The new Baleno features redesigned AC vents and a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. This premium hatchback includes a 360-degree camera and a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

article_image4

Safe and budget-friendly car

The Baleno is powered by a 1.2-liter, four-cylinder K12N petrol engine producing 83 bhp. Another option is a 1.2-liter DualJet petrol engine generating 90 bhp. It comes with manual and automatic transmission options. The 1.2-liter DualJet petrol engine is also used in the Baleno CNG, producing 78ps and 99nm of peak torque.

article_image5

Maruti Baleno

For safety, the Maruti Baleno now features six airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), hill-start assist, a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchorage, a reversing camera, and rear parking sensors. The Baleno is available in four variants: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. Its starting ex-showroom price is ₹6.70 lakh.

