Maruti Baleno Discounts: Up to Rs 62,000 Off; read details

Maruti Suzuki is offering attractive discounts on its premium hatchback, the Baleno, this month. Discounts of up to ₹62,100 and ₹55,000 are available for the 2024 and 2025 models, respectively. These include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and scrappage benefits.

The Maruti Baleno is one of India's most popular models. Last month, it ranked second in the list of highest-selling cars in the country. This month, the company is offering excellent discounts on its popular premium hatchback. The starting ex-showroom price is ₹6.70 lakh.

Maruti is offering discounts of up to ₹62,100 on the 2024 Baleno model and up to ₹55,000 on the 2025 version. All variants of the 2025 Baleno, including petrol-MT, petrol-AMT, and CNG, have benefits of approximately ₹55,000. This includes cash discounts (₹15,000-20,000), exchange bonuses (₹15,000), and scrappage incentives (₹20,000).

The Baleno measures 3990mm in length, 1745mm in width, 1500mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2520mm. The new Baleno features redesigned AC vents and a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. This premium hatchback includes a 360-degree camera and a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

The Baleno is powered by a 1.2-liter, four-cylinder K12N petrol engine producing 83 bhp. Another option is a 1.2-liter DualJet petrol engine generating 90 bhp. It comes with manual and automatic transmission options. The 1.2-liter DualJet petrol engine is also used in the Baleno CNG, producing 78ps and 99nm of peak torque.

For safety, the Maruti Baleno now features six airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), hill-start assist, a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchorage, a reversing camera, and rear parking sensors. The Baleno is available in four variants: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. Its starting ex-showroom price is ₹6.70 lakh.

