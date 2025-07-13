Image Credit : maruti suzuki

Maruti Suzuki is offering substantial discounts on the Alto K10 this month. According to dealerships in the Delhi-NCR region, the manual petrol version has discounts of up to Rs 62,500.

The automatic (AMT) version gets an even bigger discount of Rs 67,500, while the CNG version has a price reduction of Rs 62,500. These benefits come through cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate offers, making it a great time for buyers seeking both affordability and practicality in their daily commute.