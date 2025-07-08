The Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi CNG offers excellent mileage and attractive features. Learn more about its engine, mileage, price, and EMI plan.

Automobile Desk: Car buyers in India are increasingly shifting their focus from petrol and diesel vehicles to CNG variants. Financing options are also gaining popularity, eliminating the need for a large upfront payment. Today, we'll explore the Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi CNG, which you can bring home with an easy EMI plan. Let's delve into its features and plan details.

Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi Engine

The Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi CNG is equipped with a 1.2-liter Z series engine, capable of generating 70 Bhp at 5700 rpm and 101.8 nm of torque at 2900 rpm. Its top speed is around 170 km/h.

Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi Mileage

The Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi CNG boasts impressive mileage. According to the company, the CNG variant can easily deliver up to 32.8 km/kg. The diesel variant offers 24 km/l, while the petrol version delivers 28 km/l.

Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi Interior

The Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi CNG's interior features a 7-inch display, rear AC vents, engine start/stop button, front and rear power windows, multi-functional steering wheel, wireless charging, and automatic climate control.

Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi Exterior

The exterior of the Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi CNG features LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, and LED taillights.

Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi Safety Features

The Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi is well-equipped in terms of safety. Safety features include 6 airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), hill-hold assist, electronic brake-force distribution, parking sensors and camera, child safety locks, speed-sensing door locks, and seatbelt reminders.

Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi Price and EMI Plan

The ex-showroom price of the 2025 Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi in Delhi is Rs 10.31 lakh (on-road). If you wish to purchase it through an EMI plan, a down payment of Rs 60,000 is required, with an interest rate of 9.5%. The monthly EMI comes to Rs 21,200.