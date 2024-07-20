Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mahindra Thar 5-door to Tata Curvv: A look at most awaited car launches in August 2024

    India's automotive industry is going to witness some great launches in August by some of the leading auto manufacturers of India. This upcoming month is a joyous month for automotive enthusiasts. Let us quickly dive into the most anticipated launches and unveiled scheduled for August: 

    First Published Jul 20, 2024, 4:52 PM IST

    India’s automotive industry is going to witness some great launches in August by some of the leading auto manufacturers of India. This next month will be a happy month for auto aficionados as they witness several fantastic releases, ranging from mass-market automobiles to premium performance SUVs. These car launches and unveilings will commence in the first week of the month. Let's take a brief look at the most eagerly awaited August releases and unveilings:

    Tata Curvv

    One of the most eagerly awaited August releases is the Tata Curvv. It is anticipated that Nexon's engine would power this coupe-style SUV. It will also be released in an electric vehicle form. It was on display at the Bharat Mobility Expo in February. It is anticipated to use the Punch EV's EV powertrain. In India, it will debut on August 7.
     

    Citroen Basalt

    The manufacturer's coupe SUV, the Citroen Basalt, will make its debut in August. It is anticipated to share the C3 Aircross's powerplant. It will compete with the soon-to-be Tata Curvv. It is anticipated that the characteristics of the SUV would resemble those of conventional Citroen vehicles that are sold.

    Lamborghini Urus SE

    Lamborghini Urus SE

    Lamborghini, a Volkswagen AutoGroup affiliate, is set to introduce an upgraded Urus SE, its flagship SUV. This SUV, which will feature an upgraded headlamp arrangement and a more potent engine, will make its debut in India on August 8. This SUV has helped the sportscar maker by becoming a popular choice among auto lovers and businesspeople.

    Mahindra Thar 5-door

    According to some media outlets, Mahindra, the top SUV manufacturer in India, is scheduled to introduce the five-door Thar variant. According to the most current spy photos, it will likely have the same engine choices while receiving a new grill and headlamp configuration. Independence Day is anticipated to be the day of the reveal.

    Mercedes Benz GLC 43 AMG and CLE Cabriolet

    Mercedes-Benz India is set to introduce the upgraded GLC AMG model as well as the convertible E-Class sedan in the Indian market. The engine of the GLC is anticipated to be reduced in size from six to four cylinders. The normal E-Class is anticipated to have a six-cylinder engine, just as the CLE cabriolet. The firm plans to launch 12 vehicles in total by 2024, which includes these launches. The firm plans to introduce four more improved models in the nation after this one.

