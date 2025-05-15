Luxury meets speed: Take a look at the world’s priciest Ferraris
Cars are a craze for many, and there's always a curiosity to learn more about them. For those enthusiasts, here's information on the most expensive Ferrari cars in the world, renowned for their luxury and performance.
Ferrari 12Cilindri: With a 6.5-liter V12 engine, it boasts 819 hp and 678 Nm of torque. Starting price: ₹3.5 crore (ex-showroom).
Ferrari Purosangue: Features a 6.5-liter V12 engine producing 715 hp and 716 Nm of torque. Starting price: ₹3.7 crore (ex-showroom).
Ferrari SF90: Starting at ₹5.1 crore (ex-showroom). Its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 delivers 769 hp and 800 Nm.
Ferrari LaFerrari: Available from ₹12.1 crore (ex-showroom), powered by a 6.3-liter V12 engine generating 950 hp.
Ferrari Monza: Has a 6.5-liter V12 engine delivering 799 hp and 718 Nm. Starting price: ₹15.5 crore (ex-showroom).
Ferrari Daytona SP3: Starts at ₹19.5 crore (ex-showroom). It packs a 6.5-liter V12 engine producing 829 hp and 696 Nm.
Ferrari F80: The world's most expensive Ferrari, priced around ₹26.8 crore (ex-showroom). It boasts a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 delivering 900 hp.