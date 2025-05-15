Cars are a craze for many, and there's always a curiosity to learn more about them. For those enthusiasts, here's information on the most expensive Ferrari cars in the world, renowned for their luxury and performance.

Ferrari 12Cilindri: With a 6.5-liter V12 engine, it boasts 819 hp and 678 Nm of torque. Starting price: ₹3.5 crore (ex-showroom).