Erling Haaland: Man City star’s luxurious car collections

Just like other top footballers in the world, Manchester City striker has an immense craze for cars. Check out the list of car collections in his garage.
The most expensive car Erling Haaland owns is Bugatti, which has cost him £4 million, a sleek and high performance car.
Erling Haaland's second-most expensive car is the £2.7M Mercedes AMG One, a hybrid hypercar blending Formula 1 technology with unmatched road-legal performance.
The Manchester City star recently purchased a yellow Ferrari, worth £320,000, making it the third-most expensive car in his collection.
Another luxurious addition to Erling Haaland's car collection is the Rolls Royce Cullinan, which is valued around £300,000.
Haaland also owns a Porsche 911 GT3, a high-performance sports car known for its speed, precision handling, and track-ready features, valued at approximately £200,000
Erling Haaland also owns a Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe AMG, a sporty and stylish SUV valued at approximately £130,000.
Erling Haaland had previously owned Ferrari 812 Superfast in Blue, which he was often seen driving during his time at Borussia Dortmund.
