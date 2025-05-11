English

Erling Haaland: Man City star’s luxurious car collections

sports May 11 2025
Author: Hrishikesh Damodar Image Credits:Getty
Erling Haaland’s car craze

Just like other top footballers in the world, Manchester City striker has an immense craze for cars. Check out the list of car collections in his garage.

Image credits: Getty
Bugatti

The most expensive car Erling Haaland owns is Bugatti, which has cost him £4 million, a sleek and high performance car.

Image credits: Getty
Mercedes AMG One

Erling Haaland's second-most expensive car is the £2.7M Mercedes AMG One, a hybrid hypercar blending Formula 1 technology with unmatched road-legal performance.

Image credits: Getty
Yellow Ferrari

The Manchester City star recently purchased a yellow Ferrari, worth £320,000, making it the third-most expensive car in his collection.

Image credits: Getty
Rolls Royce Cullinan

Another luxurious addition to Erling Haaland's car collection is the Rolls Royce Cullinan, which is valued around £300,000.

Image credits: Getty
Porsche 911 GT3

Haaland also owns a Porsche 911 GT3, a high-performance sports car known for its speed, precision handling, and track-ready features, valued at approximately £200,000

Image credits: Getty
Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe AMG

Erling Haaland also owns a Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe AMG, a sporty and stylish SUV valued at approximately £130,000.

Image credits: Getty
Ferrari 812 Superfast

Erling Haaland had previously owned Ferrari 812 Superfast in Blue, which he was often seen driving during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

Image credits: Getty

