From the Kia Clavis MPV to the Tata Altroz facelift and the debut of the Volkswagen Golf GTi, there's something for everyone.

The Indian auto sector is expected to have a busy May with significant new car launches and debuts after a somewhat quiet April 2025. A premium hatchback is getting its first-ever makeover, while a very popular MPV is getting a significant overhaul. There’s also a confirmed debut of a heavily refreshed people-mover, along with the launch of facelifted version of a premium hatchback. Here’s a look at all the launches May has in store for us.

Kia Clavis

The Kia Clavis, a new MPV from the South Korean company that will be launched on May 8, is leading the way. Contrary to rumors, the Clavis will probably be marketed alongside the Carens, presumably positioned a notch above it, rather than replacing it. A 360-degree video system, an updated infotainment screen, cooled back seats, and a revised dashboard layout are just a few of the high-end amenities that the Clavis is anticipated to provide. According to reports, the engine lineup will be similar to that of the current Carens, although the exterior is anticipated to undergo a little redesign.

Tata Altroz Facelift

With the Altroz Facelift, which is anticipated to debut on or around May 22, Tata Motors is getting ready to update its high-end hatchback lineup. This is the Altroz's first significant upgrade since its release in 2020. Redesigned bumpers, new lighting components, and alloy wheel designs are probably going to be among the design alterations. Customers may anticipate a more contemporary interior with a new steering wheel, updated color scheme, and a few feature enhancements. The Altroz's current lineup of diesel, CNG, turbo-petrol, and gasoline powertrains will remain available mechanically.

MG Windsor EV Pro

According to reports, MG Motor India plans to launch a new Windsor EV model in the EV market. The next generation is anticipated to have a 50.6 kWh pack, however the initial model was introduced in September 2024 with a 38 kWh battery. Long-distance EV users will find this appealing since it will greatly increase the driving range. To keep the product interesting, MG could make a few feature improvements even though the design is anticipated to stay the same. With the bigger battery pack already on the market in other countries, MG may be able to compete more forcefully in India's rapidly expanding EV market.

Volkswagen Golf GTi

The Volkswagen Golf GTi, one of the year's most anticipated performance vehicles, rounds up the month's introductions. This iconic hot hatch is officially entering the Indian market for the first time. The Golf GTi, which is being offered as a fully built unit (CBU), is anticipated to cost more than ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom). Its 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine produces 265 horsepower and 370 Nm, and it is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Drivers seeking a high-end, powerful vehicle will be satisfied by this front-wheel-drive performance hatch.

2025 Kia Carens

With a significantly altered appearance and interior to differentiate it from the current Carens, which will be offered for sale alongside the new model, the 2025 Kia Carens is scheduled to make its premiere later in May 2025. Numerous feature upgrades are also anticipated, including level-2 ADAS, heated seats for the second row (six seats only), a panoramic sunroof, and the bigger 12.3-inch Syros displays.

However, the 2025 Kia Carens is anticipated to stick with its 1.5-liter diesel, gasoline, and turbo-petrol engines, so no modifications are anticipated in this area. Please take notice that although the Kia Carens will make its debut in May, its pricing is anticipated to be announced in June.