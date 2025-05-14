Looking for a fuel-efficient ride? Explore the best 5 budget CNG cars
Looking to buy an affordable CNG car for daily use or long trips? We've got you covered with information on the most fuel-efficient and budget-friendly options available.
Cheapest CNG Cars
Alto K10 CNG
Maruti Alto K10 (CNG): Mileage: 33.85 km/kg, Price: ₹5.89 Lakh. Suitable for daily use and long trips. Simple design with good space for 4. Seats might be less comfortable for long journeys. Offers a 1.0-liter petrol engine with CNG option. Features anti-lock braking system with EBD and airbags.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Mileage: 34.43 km/kg, Price: ₹6.89 Lakh. A great CNG car with good design and space for 5. 1.0-liter petrol engine performs well in the city. Features anti-lock braking system with EBD and airbags.
Tata Tiago CNG
Tata Tiago iCNG: Price: ₹5.99 Lakh, Mileage: 27 km/kg. A good choice for daily use with a family-oriented design. 1.2-liter engine delivers 73hp and 95Nm torque in CNG mode. Offers less mileage compared to Maruti's CNG cars but provides better safety and strength.
Maruti Swift CNG
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2018: Price: Starts at ₹8.19 Lakh, Mileage: 33 km/kg. Popular for its excellent mileage. Good space but limited boot space. 1.2-liter engine produces 69.75 PS power and 101.8 Nm torque. Features 6 airbags, 3-point seat belts, hill hold control, ESC, and anti-lock braking system with EBD.
Hyundai Exter
Hyundai Exter CNG: Price: Starts at ₹8.50 Lakh, Mileage: 27.1 km/kg. A good option for daily use with ample space for 4-5 people. Features dual CNG tanks, ensuring sufficient boot space. 1.2L bi-fuel engine produces 69 PS power and 95.2 Nm torque. Offers features like sunroof, LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, automatic climate control, 6 airbags, electronic stability control, and hill start control.