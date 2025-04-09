Top CNG cars with big luggage space for your family trip

Read Full Gallery

CNG cars offer great mileage, but boot space loss is a major issue. Companies like Tata Motors and Hyundai have introduced CNG cars with full boot space.

Customers who prefer CNG cars for better mileage often face a common problem: the loss of boot space. While CNG vehicles help save on fuel costs, the large gas cylinder installed in the trunk usually takes up all the luggage space.

CNG Cars With Large Boot Space

Cars with Best Boot Space This becomes a major inconvenience during long trips, where passengers are forced to keep bags and suitcases in the back seat. Realizing this, Tata Motors is one of the first car manufacturers to offer a solution. They have introduced CNG vehicles that offer full boot space along with a gas cylinder. Also Read | Fronx to Grand Vitara: Maruti Suzuki hikes prices by up to Rs 62,000 from today | Check full list

Tata Tiago CNG

Tata Tiago CNG Tata Tiago CNG is another smart option for buyers looking for fuel efficiency without sacrificing trunk capacity. This hatchback comes with full boot space and is priced from ₹5,99,990 to ₹8,74,990 (ex-showroom). It offers mileage from 26.49 km to 28.06 km per kilogram of CNG, depending on the variant. Its affordability and performance make it a strong contender in the entry-level CNG car segment.

Hyundai Exter CNG

Hyundai Exter CNG One of the popular options is the Hyundai Exter CNG. This small SUV features a CNG kit that doesn't compromise on boot space. Buyers can expect a mileage of around 27.1 kilometers per kilogram of CNG, according to Cardekho. The Hyundai Exter CNG variant is priced from ₹8,64,300 to ₹9,53,390, making it a practical choice for families and long-distance travelers. Also Read | Kia Carens to Mahindra Bolero: Top 5 7-seater cars under Rs 15 lakh

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG

Tata Punch CNG and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG Tata Punch CNG and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG are also gaining popularity. The Tata Punch, a compact SUV with boot-friendly CNG placement, is priced from ₹7,29,990 to ₹10,16,900 (ex-showroom) and offers mileage up to 26.99 km/kg. Meanwhile, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG variant starts at ₹7,83,500 and goes up to ₹8,38,200 (ex-showroom). It offers approximately 27 km/kg mileage. With these new models, customers no longer have to choose between fuel savings and luggage space.

