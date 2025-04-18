Honda Elevate and Amaze get CNG options: Check booking process and manual gearbox details
Honda introduces CNG variants for the Elevate and Amaze, fitted with government-approved kits at dealerships. These CNG versions are exclusively available with manual gearboxes and require in-person booking.
| Published : Apr 18 2025, 12:54 PM
1 Min read
CNG Cars: Honda has officially entered the CNG segment with two vehicles - the Elevate and Amaze. Unlike its competitors, the Honda Amaze and Honda Elevate get retrofitted CNG kits. They are not officially from the car manufacturer. To book a Honda Elevate CNG or Amaze CNG, there is a process.
Honda Elevate and Amaze CNG: CNG kits are fitted at the dealer level, and Honda says these CNG kits are government-approved. To book the CNG version of the Elevate or Amaze, one has to visit a dealer, and these CNG vehicles cannot be booked online.
Manual Gearbox: However, both the Honda Elevate CNG and Amaze CNG are only available with a manual gearbox. The engine remains the same - a 1.5-liter engine in the Elevate and a 1.2-liter petrol engine in the Amaze. Honda hasn't released any performance figures but expects a slight drop in terms of BHP and torque.
CNG Cars Price: The exterior remains unchanged, except for a switch to toggle between petrol and CNG, and the interior also remains the same, and it will be placed in the boot, meaning compromising space for cleaner and efficient fuel. Honda has not released the price either.
