Loaded with features, but failing to impress? Maruti Eeco's sales slump
Despite offering 27 km/kg mileage, 6 airbags, and 7 seats, the Maruti Suzuki Eeco has seen a decline in sales. Check its features, and other details.
| Published : May 04 2025, 06:14 PM
1 Min read
The price of the Maruti Eeco has tripled this year, making it less economical. It comes in 5 and 7-seater options. Currently, the Eeco is the cheapest 7-seater car in the country. But what's the reason behind its poor sales?
The demand for affordable 7-seater cars is increasing in India, favored by families and small businesses. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco, a budget-friendly option, has seen declining sales. What could be the reason?
The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is a budget-friendly 5/7 seater car. However, its sales have been disappointing. Last month's sales figures were weak. Maruti Eeco sold 11,438 units last month, compared to 12,060 units in the same period in 2024. The ex-showroom price starts at ₹5.44 lakh, but it has increased recently. It hasn't been updated in a while, offering little new to customers.
The Eeco is powered by a 1.2-liter petrol engine delivering 81 PS and 104 Nm of torque. A CNG option is also available. It offers 20 km/l mileage on petrol and 27 km/kg on CNG. Safety features include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, child lock, sliding doors, and reverse parking sensors.
