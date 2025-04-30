The launch of Maruti Suzuki's e-Vitara electric SUV has been delayed until the end of September, prioritizing exports. The e-Vitara boasts impressive features, including two battery options, advanced technology, and a range of up to 500 km.

Maruti Suzuki’s highly anticipated electric SUV, the e-Vitara, will face another delay before it hits the roads. Deliveries of the eSUV will start by the end of September, the automaker has revealed. However, since the majority of this year's output is intended for export, Indian consumers would have to wait a bit longer to see it in significant quantities. In the remaining months of the fiscal year, Maruti Suzuki plans to produce about 70,000 e-Vitaras, the bulk of which will be sold abroad.

The e-Vitara, which is built on the Heartect-e EV platform, is Maruti's first significant electric vehicle venture. For electric transportation, this new architecture was designed from the bottom up. Additionally, Suzuki's eAxle technology, which integrates the motor and inverter into one unit, makes its premiere.

The e-Vitara's measurements are 4,275 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, 1,635 mm in height, and 2,700 mm in wheelbase. Its kerb weight may reach 1,900 kg, and it has 180 mm of ground clearance.

In terms of design, the SUV has a closed-off grille with tri-LED daytime running lights on either side, and the bumper is modeled after the Brezza. Features like a charging outlet in the front and wide rear wheel arches give it a practical appearance. Aerodynamic 18-inch alloy wheels and concealed rear door handles mounted on the C-pillar are features of the side profiles. For a dynamic look, the SUV's rear is equipped with skid plates, an integrated roof spoiler, and linked LED taillamps.

It has a gloss black center console with a gear selector, driving mode switch, and wireless charging pad, as well as two floating digital displays, one for the infotainment system and one for the instrument cluster. In addition, the SUV has leatherette seats, a two-spoke steering wheel, and brushed-silver accents surrounding the rectangular air conditioning vents. It has seven airbags and Level 2 ADAS for safety.

There will be two different battery packs for the e-Vitara: 49kWh and 61kWh. Both use BYD-sourced LFP blade cells. Although both versions generate the same amount of torque (189 Nm), the 49kWh version employs a front-mounted motor with 144 horsepower, while the 61kWh version boosts power to 174 horsepower. With two motors and all-wheel drive, the top-spec model produces 300 Nm and 184 horsepower.

The larger 61kWh battery promises a range of up to 500 km on a single charge, making the e-Vitara one of the most promising long-range EVs in its segment. Furthermore, it will be the flagship model in a growing segment that includes rivals like the Hyundai Creta EV, MG ZS EV, and Mahindra BE 6.

Apart from the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, the company is also working on a new SUV that is referred to as a tiny SUV and is anticipated to be dubbed the Hustler. This model will be a brand-new addition to the manufacturer's range and will go up against vehicles like the Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch.