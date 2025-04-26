Maruti Suzuki Q4: Rs 135/share dividend announced, stock in focus
Maruti Suzuki India released its January-March quarter results for FY 2024-25. Despite a 4.30% decline in profit, the company will distribute a substantial dividend of Rs 135 per share to investors.
| Published : Apr 26 2025, 08:53 AM
1 Min read
Maruti Suzuki Profit Decline
Maruti Suzuki India's net profit fell 4.3% year-on-year to ₹3711.1 crore in Q4 FY24-25.
Year-on-Year Profit Loss
The company's profit declined by 1% compared to the same quarter last year, which was ₹3,952 crore.
Maruti Suzuki Total Income Increase
Maruti Suzuki reported a total income of ₹42,431 crore in Q4 FY24-25, a 7% increase year-on-year.
Maruti Suzuki Revenue Growth
Maruti Suzuki's revenue in Q4 was ₹40,920 crore, a 6.37% year-on-year increase.
Maruti Suzuki Dividend of Rs 135 Per Share
Maruti Suzuki announced a special dividend of Rs 135 per share for FY25.
Dividend Record Date
The record date for the dividend is August 1, 2025, and payment will be made by September 3, 2025.
Maruti Suzuki Share Price Decline
Maruti Suzuki's share price fell 1.65% to ₹11,698 on April 25.
Maruti Suzuki Share Price Down 10% in a Year
Maruti Suzuki's share price has declined by 10% over the past year.
Maruti Suzuki Market Cap
Maruti Suzuki's current market capitalization is ₹3,67,788 crore.
