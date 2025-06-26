Komaki XR1 electric moped debuts in India with self-charging tech, Rs 29,999 price tag
Komaki Electric launches the XR1 electric moped with a self-charging feature, eliminating range anxiety. Priced at Rs. 29,999, it offers a 70-80 km range and comfortable riding experience.
Komaki Electric XR1
Komaki Electric launches the XR1 series, promoting eco-friendly smart riding. At Rs. 29,999 ex-showroom, it offers an endless electric moped experience.
Komaki Electric XR1
The advanced vehicle self-charges, allowing travel even after the battery depletes, easing riders' range anxiety. The regenerative energy system ensures travel beyond the primary battery's limit.
Komaki Electric XR1
With a 70-80 km range, the XR1 is perfect for errands or leisurely trips, offering unmatched convenience, performance, and eco-conscious living. It blends practicality and style for easy, eco-friendly daily commutes.
Komaki Electric XR1
The robustly designed XR1 features shock-absorbing suspension, high-grip tires, and ergonomic dual seats for rider and passenger comfort. A spacious front basket adds practicality for carrying daily essentials.
Komaki Electric XR1
Komaki Electric's co-founder, Gunjan Malhotra, highlighted their commitment to eco-friendly mobility and customer convenience. The XR1 ensures complete journeys even after battery depletion, making rides comfortable, sustainable, and reliable.