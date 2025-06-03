Bengaluru’s RTA is set to finalise a likely auto fare hike today, raising the minimum fare for the first 2 km from ₹30 to ₹35. The decision follows auto unions’ protest threats and considers driver livelihoods and rising fuel costs.

Bengaluru: Commuters in Bengaluru may soon face a fare hike for auto rickshaw rides. A special RTA meeting is scheduled for today, led by the district collector and attended by Bengaluru RTO officials, RTA officers, and the Traffic DCP.

The meeting comes after auto driver unions threatened to protest on June 12th. The district administration took swift action and called for the meeting. After several rounds of discussions, the proposed fare hike has reached its final stages. The RTA has recommended increasing the minimum fare for the first 2 km from ₹30 to ₹35, making a fare hike almost certain.

The decision will consider the profit and loss of auto drivers, fuel prices, and livelihood factors. However, the RTA has advised against any changes to the current ₹15 fare for every kilometre after the initial 2 km. The meeting today is highly likely to finalise these rates.