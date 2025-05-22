Kawasaki Versys-X 300 launched in India: Specs, price and rivals compared
Kawasaki Versys X 300 India: The Kawasaki Versys-X 300 has been launched in India. Let's dive into the features and price of this super bike, which has entered the market as a beginner adventure touring bike.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Bike Launched in India
Kawasaki Versys X 300: India Kawasaki Motors has officially launched the 2025 version of the Versys-X 300 motorcycle in the Indian market. This bike comes with a 296cc engine. It is designed to be suitable for beginners while meeting adventure and touring needs.
Kawasaki Versys x 300: Budget-Friendly Adventure
The Kawasaki Versys series, a trusted choice for touring enthusiasts worldwide for the past two decades, now includes the new X 300. After the larger bikes like the Versys 650 and Versys 1100, Kawasaki now offers a light and affordable adventure bike.
Kawasaki Versys-X 300 with Super Features
The Kawasaki Versys-X 300 uses a 296cc parallel-twin engine. It produces 38.5bhp of power at 11,500 RPM and 26.1 Nm of torque at 10,000 RPM. It comes with a 6-speed gearbox, assist, and slipper clutch. This helps in easy riding in cities as well as powerful rides.
Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Feature Highlights
• 41mm telescopic front forks, Uni-Trak monoshock rear suspension
• 19-inch front, 17-inch rear spoke wheels
• 180mm ground clearance
• 17 liter fuel tank
• Tall windscreen, adventure style fairing
Latest Trendy Design
Features like wide handlebars, narrow seat, ergonomic grab rails, and large pillion seat in the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 provide good comfort for both passengers and riders. It includes features like a semi-digital instrument cluster, gear position indicator, and analog tachometer.
Customization to suit your taste
Many genuine Kawasaki accessories like luggage packs, fog lamps, hand guards, and center stand are available for the bike.
Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Available Colors
The Kawasaki 2025 Versys-X 300 is available in two dual-tone colors
1. Metallic Ocean Blue / Pearl Robotic White
2. Candy Lime Green / Metallic Flat Spark Black
The Kawasaki Versys-X 300 weighs 184 kg and its design is suitable for long rides. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in June 2025 at Kawasaki dealerships across the country.
Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Bike Price
The Kawasaki Versys-X 300 competes with the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure. Compared to them, the Versys-X 300 is slightly more expensive but has a powerful twin-cylinder engine. The Himalayan price starts from Rs 2.85 lakh, the KTM 390 Adventure is Rs 3.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The starting ex-showroom price of the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is Rs 3.79 lakh.
Overall, the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 stands as a beginner-friendly adventure bike. It seems to be a good option for touring and weekend trips.