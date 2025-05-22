Image Credit : kawasaki-india

The Kawasaki Versys series, a trusted choice for touring enthusiasts worldwide for the past two decades, now includes the new X 300. After the larger bikes like the Versys 650 and Versys 1100, Kawasaki now offers a light and affordable adventure bike.

Kawasaki Versys-X 300 with Super Features

The Kawasaki Versys-X 300 uses a 296cc parallel-twin engine. It produces 38.5bhp of power at 11,500 RPM and 26.1 Nm of torque at 10,000 RPM. It comes with a 6-speed gearbox, assist, and slipper clutch. This helps in easy riding in cities as well as powerful rides.