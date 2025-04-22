The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 has been launched in India with a new color scheme while retaining its mechanical components. Priced at ₹7.27 lakh (ex-showroom), it features a bolder green, black, yellow, and white design.

Kawasaki India has officially launched the 2025 Ninja 650, and while the mechanicals stay the same, the big change comes in the form of bold new colours. At Rs 7.27 lakh (ex-showroom), the bike costs Rs 11,000 more than the previous model. According to reports, Kawasaki is lowering the price of the departing Ninja 650 by up to Rs 25,000 in order to clear out existing stock, bringing the vehicle down to Rs 6.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

New colour revealed

The 2025 Ninja 650 is distinguished by its new color scheme, even if its overall shape and style are same. Lime Green was the only color available for the previous version. The new model maintains the green base but adds modest black, yellow, and white accents to make it appear bolder and sportier. This design aligns with Kawasaki’s racing-inspired aesthetics seen in higher-performance models like the Ninja ZX-6R. Notably, this is the only colour option available for the latest iteration.

About its engine

The 2025 Ninja 650 is mechanically identical. It still runs on the same 649cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, which generates 64 Nm of torque at 6,700 rpm and 67 horsepower at 8,000 rpm. For seamless gear changes, a six-speed gearbox is connected with it.

The bike weights 196 kg and is supported by a steel trellis frame. It has a pre-load adjustable monoshock at the back and a 41 mm telescopic fork up front. It rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels. Two 300 mm front discs and one 220 mm rear disc handle the braking, providing control and assurance at high speeds. The chassis continues to be a steel trellis frame, with suspension duties handled by 41mm telescopic forks at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking is managed by dual 300mm front discs and a 220mm rear disc, aided by dual-channel ABS.

Rivals

The Triumph Daytona 660, the Ninja 650's primary competitor in the market, is substantially more expensive at Rs 9.72 lakh (ex-showroom). Because of this, Kawasaki has an advantage over other middleweight sportbikes in India in terms of price and brand value.

The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 brings a fresh look while retaining its proven mechanicals and touring-friendly ergonomics. With its competitive pricing and sporty appeal, it remains a strong contender in the mid-size sport-touring segment.